Iowa State

WATCH: New Iowa State commit Milan Momcilovic

By Jared Stansbury
cyclonefanatic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePewaukee’s Milan Momcilovic (22) goes up for three during the WIAA Division 2 state boys basketball championship against La Crosse Central at the Kohl Center in Madison on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Syndication: Journal Sentinel. Watch highlights of new Iowa State commit Milan Momcilovic...

cyclonefanatic.com

Calhoun Journal

The Perfect Prize

Oxford, AL – Americans use late rally to beat Nationals 4-1 in SBL All-Star Game; GolDiggers’ Boser named MVP By Al Muskewitz There may not be a more appreciative MVP in a Sunbelt Baseball League All-Star Game than Gainesville GolDiggers’ Bobby Boser. And there might never be a more welcomed prize. Boser, the GolDiggers’ infielder, was […]
OXFORD, AL
Glamour

‘It’s Been a Devastating Several Weeks’: Wisconsin Doctors Cross State Lines to Navigate Post-Roe Abortion Ban

Within hours of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, which ended federal protections for critical women’s reproductive rights, abortion providers in Wisconsin began shutting down out of fear of a 173-year-old law banning the practice unless a mother’s life was in jeopardy. While Democratic governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have filed a lawsuit to block the ban in its entirety, and—alongside several county district attorneys—have said they won’t enforce the law, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is operating as if it is in effect, temporarily stopping abortion services. Most Wisconsinites seeking abortions are left with few options aside from traveling to “haven” states to receive care. As the dust settles post-Roe, the demand in states where abortion is still protected has spiked. Providers and clinics in Illinois are overwhelmed, while those in Wisconsin are scrambling to find ways to help their patients.
WISCONSIN STATE

