The Iowa Board of Nursing has suspended the license of a nurse who allegedly stabbed a man in the head in November 2020 and then borrowed bail money from a patient’s spouse. According to court documents and board records, Alicia Schoolcraft, 35, of Mystic, was working as a home health nurse for Iowa Home Care in November 2020 when she was arrested in connection with a domestic disturbance.

MYSTIC, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO