ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

Car Wash proposed for Main Street site

By PAIGE IMPINK News Correspondent paige@yourtowncrier.com
homenewshere.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEWKSBURY — At the June 30, 2022 meeting of the Tewksbury Zoning Board of Appeals, Daniel Bailey, a land use attorney with Pierce Atwood, and project engineer Jake Modestow of Stonefield Engineering, appeared on behalf of Alrig USA Acquisitions. Alrig applied for a special permit for a drive...

homenewshere.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Hoover Dam Rocked by Major Explosion

As drought and high temperatures plague the region, the Hoover Dam experienced a very unfortunate event earlier today. The news came out as tourists captured the event on video as the dam was shaken by an explosion. While the fire was extinguished at the scene, it was quite a moment to catch on camera. Even with the quick handling of the situation, it is still a serious matter.
HOOVER, AL
CBS Boston

Seven face charges in connection with construction site break-in

BOSTON - Boston Police arrested seven suspects early Sunday morning for allegedly breaking into a Congress Street construction site.Jared Subiono, 22, of Boston, Rachel Pincus, 22, of Boston, Richard Tu, 25, of Roxbury, Jiashi Tang, 20, of Roxbury, Michael Yang, 25, of Somerville Crystal Rhee, 25, of Belmont, and Jingyu Song, 22 of Boston, will all face charges of breaking and entering and trespassing.Police said at about 3 a.m. a witness reported seeing a group of people dressed in black clothing, wearing masks and carrying backpacks inside the construction site, which was closed and locked. Police set up a perimeter around the site, which was under demolition, due to the hazardous conditions and arrested six suspects as they climbed over a fence. The seventh suspect was arrested near the scene.The 43-story building caught fire about three weeks ago and two people were injured.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy