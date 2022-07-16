ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Video: FWCS continues backpack program

By Mia Splendore
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lmH7R_0giCmNaE00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As Fort Wayne Community Schools approaches the new school year, they’re making sure students are prepared through their backpack giveaway program.

WANE 15’S Taylor King sat down with the program’s organizer Patricia Reed to talk about the program’s goals and how you can get involved.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Three Rivers Festival lookback and cleanup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A year ago, Justin Shurley had to put on Three Rivers Festival mere weeks after becoming the event’s executive director. This time around the executive director had the whole year to plan the event, and even though cleanup has made him pull long hours the week after, he was thrilled with the outcome.
WANE-TV

ARPA grant: accepting applications now

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The City of Fort Wayne announced the requirements needed to apply for American Rescue Plan Act grant opportunities. During Monday’s session meeting at Citizens Square, many people gathered to hear how they can apply and the requirements for the grant. The session included an overview...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Indiana Society
Fort Wayne, IN
Education
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Fort Wayne, IN
Society
Inside Indiana Business

Fort Wayne announces nonprofit grants

The city of Fort Wayne has announced more than $490,000 in federal grants to 21 local nonprofit programs. The funding comes from the Emergency Solutions Grant and Community Development Block Grant programs to help low-and moderate income residents with domestic violence support, youth development, employment skills and shelter. “Fort Wayne...
FORT WAYNE, IN
22 WSBT

Keystone RV workers given notice of plant closure in Goshen

Some 150 workers at a Keystone RV plant in Goshen learned this morning they will be out of work in September. Employees were given a letter Monday morning. Despite information coming from employees, Keystone has not yet offered a response. Keystone has not released any information yet, although the company...
GOSHEN, IN
WANE 15

Mastodons Kpedi named to NABC Honors Court

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball student-athlete Ra Kpedi has been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court which recognizes student-athletes for their work in the classroom. Kpedi started 32 games for the Mastodons last season, averaging 8.4 points and 6.3 rebounds. He shot a team-best 64.2 percent from […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor King
travelnowsmart.com

Fun Things to Do in Fort Wayne for Adults

Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a city with a lot to offer. It is home to several museums, local boutiques, and a chocolatier. Fort Wayne is also home to a hop river brewery, which serves up social beers and board games. If you’re planning a visit to Fort Wayne, you should consider purchasing travel insurance before you go. You can also find some fun things to do in Fort Wayne for adults at World Nomads.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Fort Wayne’s Peters drafted by Chicago Cubs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The amazing story of Mat Peters now has a new chapter as the Fort Wayne native has been picked in the 12th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs. A Bishop Dwenger grad, Peters was only 5-foot-7 when he began his senior year with the Saints and […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Hummel, Kramer headline ‘Bigger Than Basketball’ event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second year in a row Fort Wayne native Rapheal Davis and his Boilermaker brethren will be holding the “Bigger Than Basketball” fundraiser in the Summit City, with proceeds of the event helping send local kids to basketball camp. The event, hosted by Crew Life, is set for August […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Video#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE 15

HEAL food markets are Positively Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne's HEAL Markets are back for another season. The unique markets offer affordable and nutritious produce to people living in food desert communities where there's low access to fresh food and a significant number of low-income families.
FORT WAYNE, IN
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Metal Supplier Opens Second Indiana Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Metal supplier Boston Centerless announced it opened...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
fortwaynesnbc.com

Passenger in Friday fatal crash ID’d

HARLAN, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as the victim of a fatal crash in Harlan Friday morning. The coroner’s office says Oi La Ma, 24, who was a passenger in the car, died from thermal burns and smoke inhalation, after an autopsy. Ma’s cause of death has been ruled an accident by the coroner’s office.
HARLAN, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Huntington Sheriff’s Department seeking ‘dangerous motorcylist’

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a motorcyclist they say is a danger because of his actions. Police say in a Facebook post that Charles Benfer has active warrants for resisting and multiple other...
HUNTINGTON, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy