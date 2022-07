LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - From restaurants to food trucks, to live music and more, Lexington’s Crave Food and Music Festival is just under two weeks away. “It’s primarily a food festival, so we have the over 40 food vendors set up out in a park. It’s kind of set up for people to explore a lot of different foods, so everything is kind of priced in a way that you can try lots of different things,” said Saraya Brewer, the music and production director for Crave.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO