SAGINAW TWP, MI-- If you live or work in Saginaw Township and have ever wondered what it was like to be a police officer or detective, you’ll soon get your chance. This year’s Saginaw Township citizen police academy is accepting applications for those looking to learn how the local police operate and how they are impacted by day-to-day events.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO