Vinton, TX

1 dead after hit-and-run turns into deputy-involved shooting in Vinton

By Luis Barrio
 3 days ago

VINTON, NM ( KTSM ) – Several law enforcement agencies from New Mexico and Texas responded to a deputy-involved shooting near Vinton, TX late Friday night, according to the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said the incident began as a hit and run and then turned into a pursuit.

Detectives said the victim called authorities after the suspect allegedly crashed into his vehicle and took off. The victim reportedly followed the suspect’s vehicle following the collision.

Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call and spotted the vehicle along the road.

The driver then allegedly began to open fire at the sheriff’s unit. DASO said that the pursuit continued and ended on Larry Drive. The suspect was struck by gunfire and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities later reported that the suspect died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

