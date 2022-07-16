ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coppell, TX

Coppell women attend first self-defense class since 2019

By Coppell Police Department
starlocalmedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Coppell Police Department hosted its first Women’s self-defense class for Coppell ISD graduates since 2019....

Plano officers respond to incidents of aggravated assault and theft

Plano Police Department officers responded to five aggravated assault reports and two robbery calls in the past week, according to community crime map data. The first of the aggravated assault reports took place at 12:01 a.m. July 12, at a home on the 5900 block of Glendower Lane.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

19-year-old stabs mother's boyfriend to death, says it was self-defense

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 19-year-old told police she stabbed her mother's boyfriend in self-defense. On Tuesday, Garland police said they received a call at about 3:15 a.m. in regards to a stabbing at an apartment community at the 1800 block of Apollo Road. The caller identified herself as a 19-year-old resident of the complex, who claimed she was attacked by her mother's boyfriend, 46-year-old Tyrone Moody Henderson. She said she stabbed Henderson in self-defense as he attacked her and other family members.When police arrived at the location, Henderson was not there. Police found out he was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injury.Police said that investigators are interviewing witnesses and the 19-year-old woman is cooperating with detectives as they investigate the claims of self-defense. She is not being identified as this is an ongoing investigation, police said.No arrests have been made.
GARLAND, TX
The Colony police report drowning at Hidden Cove Park

At 5:08 p.m. Tuesday, The Colony Police Department responded to Hidden Cove Park for a report of a possible drowning in Lake Lewisiville. Officers received information that a 20-year-old male from Frisco who was swimming with family members in a swim area of the park, went underwater and did not resurface. The area where the swimmer went under is approximately 10 feet deep.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Arrested in Killing of Former OU Football Player in Dallas

Two people were arrested earlier this month in the death of a former University of Oklahoma football player at a downtown Dallas apartment, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained Tuesday by The Dallas Morning News. Antwan Franklin, 22, and Erick Garcia, 24, were booked into the Dallas County jail...
DALLAS, TX
Lewisville K-9 officer retires; handler takes custody

Lewisville K-9 officer Stryker has retired. After a recent surgery, the Lewisville Police Department determined that Stryker needed to be retired due to his advanced age and restricted functionality. Stryker’s current handler, Officer Pat Robey, had wished to take custody of Stryker when he retired. Stryker has served and lived...
LEWISVILLE, TX
texasstandard.org

Whistleblower calls for corruption investigation at Fort Worth women’s prison

Corruption, misconduct and malfeasance are just some of the accusations in a whistleblower complaint against Federal Medical Center, Carswell — a women’s prison in Fort Worth. Jennifer Howard, the union president at FMC Carswell, is calling for a congressional inquiry into operations at the facility, claiming that management...
WFAA

Pregnant Plano woman's HOV ticket court date postponed

The July 20 traffic court hearing for the pregnant Plano woman fighting a ticket for driving in the HOV lane has been postponed. The reason for this, court records show, is her court hearing has been moved off the general populate docket and onto an attorney's docket, meaning she hired an attorney for her case.
PLANO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton police seeking hospital purse theft suspects

The Denton Police Department is seeking information about two suspects who allegedly stole wallets from hospital employees last month. On the morning of June 2, a suspect entered an office at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton and stole credit cards, ID and checks from an employee’s purse that was inside a desk, according to a Denton PD bulletin. Then in the late morning or early afternoon that same day, a suspect went into an office at Medical City of Denton and stole an employee’s purse, which had ID, credit cards and keys.
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Suspect identified in Tarrant County shootout that injured deputy

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The suspect involved in a shootout with Tarrant County sheriff's deputies last month has been identified, officials announced Tuesday.On the morning of June 23, deputies arrived at a home in the 500 block of Indian Creek Drive to serve a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Soon after arrival, Kemal Shea "began firing multiple rounds at law enforcement from multiple sides of the home," officials said.Deputies then moved to defensive positions and called the special weapons and tactics team to get Shea out of the home.Officials said Shea continued firing rounds at law enforcement and refused to exit the residence. During the standoff, Shea set a bottle with a rag on fire and dropped it on the porch of the home — causing the home to catch fire. Shea continued to refuse to come out after this and "perished," officials said.His cause of death is still pending.A deputy was struck, possibly by shrapnel, and suffered a minor injury during the standoff, officials said. However, he has since recovered and is back on duty.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
KRLD News Radio

Dallas Police: Two teen girls shot, one dies

Dallas police are still looking for the shooter who shot two teenage girls over the weekend, killing one of them. Police say the teen girls, ages 16 and 17 were found shot at a apartment complex in the Red Bird area of Dallas Saturday morning. They were rushed to the hospital where the 16-year-old died.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

First state psychiatric hospital to be built in Dallas County

DALLAS - A town hall meeting will be held to discuss the first state psychiatric hospital to be built in Dallas County. It was approved last legislative session, but the facility will serve six counties in North Texas. Some say its 200 beds aren't enough. At the southwest corner of...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

