ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

How to protect yourself from high UV Index

By Chris Bouzakis
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RyMCJ_0giCk1Jv00

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – With lots of sun this past week and even a little bit of sun Saturday, it’s easy to get a sunburn if you are not protected.

And as we head into the middle of summer we use the term UV Index a lot when describing the sun and its rays, especially on hot days.

UV stands for Ultra Violet; which is the type of radiation emitted from the sun. There are two types of UV rays; A and B. UVA has less energy than UVB, but can still be harmful.

UV Index is the measurement of how much radiation enters the earth’s atmosphere and reaches its surface.

We measure this on a scale from 1-11; with 1 being the lowest and 11 being the highest. The higher the UV Index is, the higher risk of sunburn and other health issues you may have.

Protect your skin from harmful UV exposure.

If you are going to be outside enjoying the sun, remember to wear sunscreen. The American Cancer Society says that the higher the SPF; the more UVB protection you get. You get the equivalent of one minute of UVB rays for each 30 minutes you spend in the sun wearing SPF30. One hour with SPF30 is the same as being in the sun for two minutes unprotected.

Also, seek shade, wear clothing to block rays, or even wear a hat are some other ways to reduce harmful UV exposure.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

Easthampton opens cooling center during extreme heat situations

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A cooling center will be open for Easthampton residents due to a heat advisory Wednesday. The City of Easthampton announced Easthampton Council on Aging located at 19 Union Street will be open to the public Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Space is available inside the main lobby and face coverings will be available for individuals who wish to have one. Drinking water will be available to those who use the facility.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Chicopee, MA
Chicopee, MA
Lifestyle
WWLP

PHOTOS: Sandhill crane birds migrate into Ashfield

ASHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rare birds called sandhill cranes are being seen across Massachusetts, mostly in Berkshire County, but are now appearing in Franklin County too. A Facebook user shared with 22News photos of sandhill cranes he spotted in a wide open grassy field in Ashfield. The habitat of these birds tends to be fields, wetlands, and prairies across North America.
ASHFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uv#Radiation#Cancer#Ultra Violet#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
WWLP

Chance of heat wave this week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Heat Advisory is in effect for eastern Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday for heat index values that will make it feel around 100 degrees. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 60s to low 70s. Any...
HAMPDEN, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: local residents express frustration in lack of trash pickup

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after several viewers reached out to us with growing frustrations over their garbage not being picked up at their apartment complexes. It is happening in several local communities, all of which use the same trash company – Republic Services.
LUDLOW, MA
Live 95.9

Beware: BBB Warning Massachusetts Residents of Used Car Sales Scam

Residents throughout Massachusetts, Berkshire County, and beyond are continuing to deal with high prices on well....everything. Yeah, it seems like everything continues to increase in price. As a result, many folks throughout Massachusetts are still struggling to make ends meet. Gas prices throughout the Berkshires continue to be over $4.00 per gallon and food prices aren't declining anytime soon either. Plus, trying to land some type of affordable housing is also a challenge.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WWLP

WWLP

26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy