Summer fun: Free activities offered at local parks

SAN DIEGO — Parks across San Diego County will host free events through the end of summer and beyond, with something for everyone if you’re looking to get outdoors.

The San Diego County Parks and Recreation programs range from yoga to chess and mountain biking. The activities are free, but some require sign-ups.

First up, the “Rad Regional Parks” program. Each month in the series focuses on a different public space, with Waterfront Park selected in July and Flinn Springs County Park in East County coming for August.

Here’s a look at two of the remaining events for July (view the full lineup here):

Yoga on the Waterfront

Yoga on the waterfront in San Diego. (Photo: San Diego County Parks and Recreation)

July 18, 5 p.m. | Meet on Civic Green 4 with a mat, towel and water

Waterfront Park is as good a place as any to flow.

The parks department says this is an “all-levels outdoor class” that will leave you “more connected to your body, breath and mind.” It will include a Vinyasa flow, restorative stretches and a savasana with singing bowls.

If you don’t know what any of that means, that’s OK — beginners are welcome.

Chess with a Ranger

July 24, 9 a.m. | Meet at Waterfront Park’s new chess tables

Chess with a Ranger (Photo: San Diego County Parks and Recreation)

Meet Supervising Park Ranger Sam, who will guide participants and challenge anyone who wants a test. Players of all ages and levels are welcome, and you can play against a friend, too.

Perfect for your little brainiac while they’re out on summer break.

‘Ride On’ Mountain Biking Challenge

Mountain biking in San Diego County (Photo: Jose Galaz/San Diego County Parks and Recreation)

Rad Regional Parks isn’t the only program running this summer. The parks department, in partnership with REI San Diego and several local organizations, is also offering mountain biking meet-ups.

The events explore eight popular trails at six county parks and reserves. To participate in the “challenge,” you can either ride the courses solo, with a group or with the pros at planned meet-ups.

The meet-ups are a great way to get expert coaching, and you’ll need to register ahead of time to make sure everyone has time with the pros, a parks spokesperson explained. Learn more here.

The challenge kicked off with the Penasquitos Canyon Basic Valley Tour Saturday and continues on Aug. 20 with the Bonita Valley to Tiki Hut Loop.

Looking for more?

The county parks department is also offering “Parks 101,” a series for “first-timers” with recreation tips and tricks. Classes include hiking, biking, rock climbing, camping, fishing and kayaking.

Check out the county’s full Summer 2022 program guide for more ideas.