The Villages, FL

Grand opening scheduled for First Responders Recreation Center

By Staff Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA grand opening date has been scheduled for the new First Responders Recreation Center. The grand opening is set for July 27. A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8...

Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River Mall to close even sooner

The closing of the Crystal River Mall has been moved up to Aug. 20, or 10 days earlier than originally planned. Tenants will have until Aug. 24 to vacate the premises. Most of the shopkeepers have already moved out. The mall was practically deserted as of Tuesday morning, with only a handful of stores remaining open.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
The Villages, FL
The Villages, FL
Florida Government
click orlando

Lake County waiving adoption fees for limited time

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – If you’re looking for a shelter pet, Lake County is waiving its adoption fees for a limited time. In honor of National Adoption Weekend, the Lake County Animal Shelter announced it will not charge adoption fees Friday to Sunday. [TRENDING: Cities with most expensive...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

New Asian restaurant coming to Southern Trace Plaza

An Asian restaurant is coming to Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. Kung Fu Chefs Asian Restaurant will be opening at 3437 Wedgewood Lane next to Giovanni’s Ristorante & Pizzeria. An opening date for the new restaurant has not been announced. The location was previously home to China Buffet...
THE VILLAGES, FL
getnews.info

Ocala’s Premium Commercial Paving Contractor

Ocala Commercial Paving Inc is the number one choice commercial paving contractor in Ocala and the surrounding region. The reputable paving contractor is fully insured, bonded, licensed and certified. In an update, Ocala Commercial Paving Inc outlined the qualities that make them the number one commercial paving contractor in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Longtime hospital volunteers bring smiles, savings

Hundreds of people and thousands of hours add up to millions of dollars saved thanks to volunteers at UF Health The Villages Hospital. Volunteers have been an integral part of hospital operations since the facility opened 20 years ago as The Villages Regional Hospital. “We currently have 715 volunteers,” said...
THE VILLAGES, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man drives for mile chased by deputy with lights and siren activated

A Leesburg man was arrested after a pursuit early Saturday morning after his darkly tinted windows aroused the suspicion of law enforcement. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol when he noticed a gray Ford pickup truck with extremely dark tinted windows and Washington license plates. As the deputy followed the truck southbound on U.S. Hwy. 27 he saw the driver, later identified as 38-year-old Kyle Loren Bagley, throw cigarette ashes from the driver’s side window. When the deputy activated his emergency lights, Bagley ignored them. Bagley made a left turn onto Eagles Nest Road, and the deputy activated his siren to get Bagley to stop. Bagley made a hand gesture toward the deputy and kept driving until finally stopping on Skycrest Boulevard, more than a mile from where the deputy originally turned on his emergency lights. The deputy removed Bagley from the truck and placed handcuffs on him.
LEESBURG, FL
hernandosun.com

A magical landmark for Hernando County

It was Saturday night July 2, 2022, and my wife and I were attending a small family birthday party, when my cell phone turned to be the object of everyone’s attention. (We all know how that can be.) So, I decided to take the call, and it turned out to be of some family importance.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake pulls plug on Farmer’s Market after emergency meeting

The Lady Lake Parks and Recreation Department and the Lady Lake Area Chamber of Commerce had an emergency meeting last week and decided to pull the plug on the Farmer’s Market. Officials “no longer had confidence” in the third party which had been operating the Farmer’s Market which has...
LADY LAKE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

SweetBerries ousted from landmark lot, leaving for new locations

SweetBerries Eatery and Frozen Custard supporters arrived in droves Sunday to order final rounds of monte cristo sandwiches and kookie concretes before the restaurant temporarily closed. A demolished building will sit on the corner of Northwest 13th Street and Fifth Avenue until developers finalize plans to build five-story townhomes catered...
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department introduces newest member of K-9 unit

The Ocala Police Department is proud to introduce K-9 Marshal, its newest addition to the K-9 unit. K-9 Marshal is a hybrid canine – part Belgian Malinois and part German Shepherd. Born in Hungary on October 4, 2020, Marshal was purchased through Southern Coast K9 located in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
OCALA, FL

