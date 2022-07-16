Grand opening scheduled for First Responders Recreation Center

The Villages Woodworkers Club wants some trees removed, but is apparently unwilling to share in the costs. The Lady Lake Commission voted 3-1 on Monday night to remove five Live Oak trees that are located along the trail between The Villages Woodshop and the Lady Lake Driving Range on Rolling Acres Road.
The closing of the Crystal River Mall has been moved up to Aug. 20, or 10 days earlier than originally planned. Tenants will have until Aug. 24 to vacate the premises. Most of the shopkeepers have already moved out. The mall was practically deserted as of Tuesday morning, with only a handful of stores remaining open.
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County officials say residents in the unincorporated South Lake County area may experience possible trash collection issues because of staffing shortages with the Solid Waste Department’s trash and recycling collection vendor. Garbage and yard waste will still be collected on the normal day...
The Lake County Division of Solid Waste’s vendor for residential trash and recycling collection, Waste Pro, is experiencing severe staffing shortages in the unincorporated South Lake County area and is diligently working to hire and train new staff as quickly as possible. As a result of these challenges, residents...
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – If you’re looking for a shelter pet, Lake County is waiving its adoption fees for a limited time. In honor of National Adoption Weekend, the Lake County Animal Shelter announced it will not charge adoption fees Friday to Sunday. [TRENDING: Cities with most expensive...
An Asian restaurant is coming to Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. Kung Fu Chefs Asian Restaurant will be opening at 3437 Wedgewood Lane next to Giovanni’s Ristorante & Pizzeria. An opening date for the new restaurant has not been announced. The location was previously home to China Buffet...
Looking for a unique place to escape into nature with your love? Book an intimate weekend getaway at Lake Louisa State Park cabins. Camping and glamping are possible here. You can rent a private two-bedroom cabin with stunning lake views and plenty of room to relax. Located just 35 minutes...
Real estate consulting firm RCLCO has released the results of its survey of the top-selling master-planned communities through the first half of 2022 and once again The Villages ranks No. 1. Florida’s Friendliest Hometown has logged an estimated 1,500 sales year to date. Lakewood Ranch in Sarasota claimed the...
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The irony isn’t lost on some residents of Ocala being kicked out of their homes, so an affordable housing complex for the homeless can be built. Ruth Yamada is one of these people. “And the last thing he said to me when he died is,...
Hundreds of people and thousands of hours add up to millions of dollars saved thanks to volunteers at UF Health The Villages Hospital. Volunteers have been an integral part of hospital operations since the facility opened 20 years ago as The Villages Regional Hospital. “We currently have 715 volunteers,” said...
The popularity of E-Bikes in The Villages is undeniable. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, which for years has worked with bicycle clubs to collect and refurbish old bicycles for charitable redistribution in the community, was recently overwhelmed with donated bicycles, thanks to the E-Bike craze. “I believe that as...
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Two people were struck by lightning and taken to hospitals in Volusia County on Tuesday afternoon after strong storms moved through the area, according to emergency officials. A man was struck while he was reportedly mowing a lawn in the Tymber Trace neighborhood in New Smyrna...
A Leesburg man was arrested after a pursuit early Saturday morning after his darkly tinted windows aroused the suspicion of law enforcement. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol when he noticed a gray Ford pickup truck with extremely dark tinted windows and Washington license plates. As the deputy followed the truck southbound on U.S. Hwy. 27 he saw the driver, later identified as 38-year-old Kyle Loren Bagley, throw cigarette ashes from the driver’s side window. When the deputy activated his emergency lights, Bagley ignored them. Bagley made a left turn onto Eagles Nest Road, and the deputy activated his siren to get Bagley to stop. Bagley made a hand gesture toward the deputy and kept driving until finally stopping on Skycrest Boulevard, more than a mile from where the deputy originally turned on his emergency lights. The deputy removed Bagley from the truck and placed handcuffs on him.
It was Saturday night July 2, 2022, and my wife and I were attending a small family birthday party, when my cell phone turned to be the object of everyone’s attention. (We all know how that can be.) So, I decided to take the call, and it turned out to be of some family importance.
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Fire Rescue is on the scene of a fully involved structure fire in Spring Hill. Officials say they responded to the house fire on Kent Grove Drive on Saturday and they are performing a defensive attack at this time.
The Lady Lake Parks and Recreation Department and the Lady Lake Area Chamber of Commerce had an emergency meeting last week and decided to pull the plug on the Farmer’s Market. Officials “no longer had confidence” in the third party which had been operating the Farmer’s Market which has...
SweetBerries Eatery and Frozen Custard supporters arrived in droves Sunday to order final rounds of monte cristo sandwiches and kookie concretes before the restaurant temporarily closed. A demolished building will sit on the corner of Northwest 13th Street and Fifth Avenue until developers finalize plans to build five-story townhomes catered...
The Ocala Police Department is proud to introduce K-9 Marshal, its newest addition to the K-9 unit. K-9 Marshal is a hybrid canine – part Belgian Malinois and part German Shepherd. Born in Hungary on October 4, 2020, Marshal was purchased through Southern Coast K9 located in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
