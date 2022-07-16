ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fluvanna County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fluvanna, Louisa by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-16 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-16 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beltrami, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beltrami; Carlton; Cook; Itasca; Kittson; Koochiching; Lake; Lake of the Woods; Roseau; St. Louis SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 476 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELTRAMI CARLTON COOK ITASCA KITTSON KOOCHICHING LAKE LAKE OF THE WOODS ROSEAU ST. LOUIS
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 17:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Franklin; St. Lawrence The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Franklin County in northern New York St. Lawrence County in northern New York * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 529 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Lisbon to near Ogdensburg to near Morristown to near Jacques Cartier State Park, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Potsdam, Ogdensburg, Canton, Norfolk, Lisbon, De Kalb, Parishville, Colton, Morley, Degrasse, Carry Falls Reservoir, Waddington, Richville, Madrid, Rensselaer Falls, Norwood, Edwardsville, Hermon, Chipman and Heuvelton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Grady, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 10:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brooks; Grady; Thomas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Wakulla, northeastern Gadsden, Jefferson, northwestern Taylor, Leon, western Madison, southern Grady, southern Thomas and southwestern Brooks Counties through 1215 PM EDT At 1113 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles east of Havana to near St. Marks. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Monticello, Tallahassee, St. Marks, Perry, Woodville, Crawfordville, Quitman, Thomasville, Boston, Florida State University, Tallahassee Comm College, Doak Campbell Stadium, Florida A And M, Wakulla, Greenville, Lake Bradford, Alma, Cody, Wakulla Springs and Calvary. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BROOKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that a dangerous combination of weather conditions and dry vegetation is expected within 24 hours, favoring rapid growth and spread of any wildfires. The primary weather factors include stronger winds, lower humidities, and warmer temperatures. Target Area: Sebastian Critical fire weather conditions expected to develop this afternoon RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND WEST-CENTRAL ARKANSAS The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arkansas, Sebastian county. In Oklahoma, Pushmataha, Choctaw, Pawnee, Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, McIntosh, Pittsburg, Haskell, Latimer, and Le Flore counties. * WIND...South to southwest winds gusting 15 to 25 mph, with gusts 30 to 35 mph in the higher terrain of southeast Oklahoma. * HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURE...105 to 110 degrees. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bordeaux, Chugwater, Wheatland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bordeaux, Chugwater, Wheatland RED FLAG WARNING FOR STRONG WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY MONDAY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY MONDAY RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WEST WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND ISOLATED DRY THUNDERSTORMS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening. a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. For Monday * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 9 to 15 percent. * WIND...West winds 15 to 25 mph sustained with possible gusts to 35. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are possible on Monday afternoon and early evening. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 10:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Gadsden; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Leon; Madison Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Wakulla, northeastern Gadsden, Jefferson, northwestern Taylor, Leon, western Madison, southern Grady, southern Thomas and southwestern Brooks Counties through 1215 PM EDT At 1113 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles east of Havana to near St. Marks. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Monticello, Tallahassee, St. Marks, Perry, Woodville, Crawfordville, Quitman, Thomasville, Boston, Florida State University, Tallahassee Comm College, Doak Campbell Stadium, Florida A And M, Wakulla, Greenville, Lake Bradford, Alma, Cody, Wakulla Springs and Calvary. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Southwest Phillips by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The hot temperatures will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southwest Phillips HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...High temperatures today 90 to 100. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph late this afternoon, tonight, and Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Southwest Phillips County. * WHEN...Through this afternoon for the heat. For the strong winds, starting at 3 pm today and continuing through 3 pm Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Nassau, Trout River, Western Duval by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 19:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Nassau; Trout River; Western Duval A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Nassau, northwestern Duval and south central Charlton Counties through 845 PM EDT At 810 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms centered near Bryceville, or 15 miles southwest of Callahan, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bryceville, Baldwin and Whitehouse Air Field. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bolivar, Carroll, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bolivar; Carroll; Grenada; Hinds; Holmes; Humphreys; Issaquena; Leflore; Madison; Sharkey; Sunflower; Warren; Washington; Yazoo EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Significant heat and humidity will make Heat stroke increasingly likely with prolonged exposure, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 13:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Navajo THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR APACHE AND NAVAJO COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However, several strong thunderstorms remain in the area capable of producing small hail and heavy rain which could lead to localized flash flooding.
NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aroostook, Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 16:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Aroostook; Penobscot The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Aroostook County in northern Maine Northern Penobscot County in east central Maine * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 421 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles southeast of Bridgewater to 11 miles northwest of Smyrna Mills, moving southeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Houlton, Hodgdon, Island Falls, Smyrna, Mount Chase, Oxbow, Cary Plantation, Dudley Township, Smyrna Mills, Littleton, Linneus, Monticello, Oakfield, New Limerick, Ludlow, Merrill, Cary, Dyer Brook, Hersey and Dudley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Knox, Loudon, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anderson; Knox; Loudon; Roane The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Loudon County in east Tennessee Southeastern Anderson County in east Tennessee Central Knox County in east Tennessee East central Roane County in east Tennessee * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 228 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oak Ridge, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Clinton, Lenoir City, Farragut, Halls, Bearden, Powell and Karns. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 362 and 396. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 79 and 120. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected each day and lows in the mid 70s tonight. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Significant heat and humidity will make Heat stroke increasingly likely with prolonged exposure, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 18:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Daniels; Roosevelt; Sheridan; Valley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR DANIELS...ROOSEVELT...NORTHEASTERN VALLEY AND NORTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTIES At 603 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Peerless to 15 miles northeast of Lustre to 8 miles northwest of Wolf Point, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wolf Point, Scobey, Poplar, Opheim, Richland, Flaxville, Port Of Whitetail, Lustre, Madoc, Bredette, Port Of Scobey, Redstone, Whitetail, Peerless, Frazer, Oswego, Daleview, Four Buttes, West Fork and Volt. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DANIELS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Fairfield, Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; Litchfield SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CT . CONNECTICUT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FAIRFIELD LITCHFIELD
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Blaine, Chouteau, Daniels, Dawson, Fergus, Garfield, Hill by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 12:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Daniels; Dawson; Fergus; Garfield; Hill; Liberty; McCone; Petroleum; Phillips; Prairie; Richland; Roosevelt; Sheridan; Valley; Wibaux SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 474 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLAINE CHOUTEAU DANIELS DAWSON FERGUS GARFIELD HILL LIBERTY MCCONE PETROLEUM PHILLIPS PRAIRIE RICHLAND ROOSEVELT SHERIDAN VALLEY WIBAUX
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Walton, Holmes, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 10:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Walton; Holmes; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Walton, southern Holmes and Washington Counties through 1030 AM CDT At 942 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southeast of De Funiak Springs, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Vernon, Chipley, Bonifay, Bradford, Live Oak, Ponce De Leon, Caryville, Wausau, Westville, Ebro, Hinsons Crossroads, Whitehead Crossroads, Cerrogordo, Gritney, Holmes Valley, Millers Ferry, Knox Hill, Smyrna, Sylvania and Johnson Crossroads. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Merrimack by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Merrimack HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values into the middle to upper 90s. * WHERE...Merrimack County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight low temperatures will only fall into the lower to middle 70s tonight, which will lead to cumulative heat impacts to non-air conditioned buildings.
MERRIMACK COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Trinity, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 10:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brazos; Burleson; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Trinity; Walker; Washington RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY SOUTH TO SOUTHWEST WINDS * AFFECTED COUNTIES... Houston...Trinity...Madison...Walker Burleson...Brazos...Washington...Grimes. * WIND...South southwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts near 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...102 to 106 degrees. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX

