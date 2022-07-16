ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs select Steven Brault, designate Matt Swarmer for assignment

Pitcher Steven Brault. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Cubs selected the contract of Steven Brault prior to Saturday’s ballgame, per veteran MLB reporter Mark Gonzales. In corresponding moves, Mark Leiter Jr. was optioned to Triple-A and Matt Swarmer was designated for assignment. Anderson Espinoza, meanwhile, is serving as the 27th man for Saturday’s doubleheader.

Brault appeared in the majors with the Pirates in each of the past six seasons going back to 2016. He owns a 4.77 career ERA/4.67 FIP across 343 1/3 innings. He has served primarily as a starter, but he is no stranger to coming out of the bullpen either.

The 28-year-old Swarmer had some real ups and downs in his short time on the Cubs’ roster. In five starts and six relief appearances, Swarmer posted a 5.03 ERA/7.35 FIP over 34 innings. After giving up just one earned run in each of his first two starts, Swarmer was tagged with six home runs in his third start of the season against the Yankees.

Leiter Jr. is no stranger to the road between Chicago and Iowa. The 31-year-old has logged 38 2/3 innings with the Cubs with a 5.35 ERA/5.00 FIP. He has logged 19 innings in Triple-A over five starts with a 6.16 ERA.

