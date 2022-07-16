ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

GAO finds gaps in military hospital billing for civilian care

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilitary hospitals benefit from treating civilian patients in emergency situations, but the government needs to better track payment of medical bills while clarifying options on financial relief for patients, a new report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) says. Military hospital and treatment facilities bill civilians and refer...

americanmilitarynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Army’s new plan to ‘transform’ soldier health care with technology

The Army wants to dramatically change the way it provides health care to soldiers by accelerating research in a variety of emerging technologies, from using quantum computing that can better detect and treat chronic illnesses to developing synthetic blood, according to newly released plans. Army Futures Command, charged with synchronizing...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

National Guard’s international training program needs better oversight, report finds

The National Guard program that pairs up states with partner countries for training needs to improve its record-keeping, according to the recommendations from a Government Accountability Office report released Wednesday. The State Partnership Program implemented a new tracking database in 2021, according to the report, but partner countries haven’t been...
MILITARY
Navy Times

VA overhauls patient wait time website, but not policies on other medical options

Veterans Affairs officials are overhauling their website detailing medical wait times at facilities across the country, but that won’t mean significant changes to private-sector care eligibility for patients worried about access issues. The new site, which went live Tuesday afternoon, is the culmination of months of behind-the-scenes work in...
HEALTH
Navy Times

Why is Big Navy mum on mental health care shortages, long wait times?

As the United States grapples with a shortage of mental health providers in a time of increased need, the Navy is also struggling to fill such positions for the fleet, according to data provided by the Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. But while BUMED officials provided basic numbers to...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gao#Military Hospital#The Treasury Department#Treasury#Dod#
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Army
Daily Mail

US Air Force serviceman is arrested in the US for 'DELIBERATELY' setting off explosives by ammo area and shower facility in Syria base that injured four soldiers

A US airman was arrested for deliberately planting and detonating explosives near the shower facilities and ammunition storage of an American military base in Syria, the Pentagon reported Tuesday. The Pentagon refused to disclose the suspect's name or motivations for the attack - which injured four soldiers - but said...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US building new military facility near China

The U.S. military is expanding a facility in the Pacific island territory, Northern Mariana Islands, preparing it as an alternative location for military aircraft to land if the U.S. territory of Guam is targeted in a future conflict with China. Satellite images taken earlier this month and revealed last week...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Senate gun control bill advances; includes gun confiscation, enhanced background checks and more

The U.S. Senate – including 14 Republicans – voted in favor of advancing new gun control legislation on Tuesday, just hours after lawmakers received the 80-page bill. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act includes funding to incentivize state-run “red flag” gun confiscation laws, which allow police to seize a person’s already legally-owned firearms if a court decides the individual is a danger to himself or others.
CONGRESS & COURTS
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Army Just Seriously Boosted the Abrams Tank’s Combat Power

New applications of onboard power generators are going even further by finding ways to decrease a hardware footprint and streamline large amounts of power to subsystems. The newly unveiled German-built Rheinmetall Panther KF 51 tank operates with the same amount of onboard power as its predecessor, the Leopard 2, according to multiple news reports tracking its release. This raises interesting questions about the new tank’s ability to accommodate an increasing need for onboard power. Having the same amount of power as the Leopard 2 is incompatible with the new electronics and digital computing reported to be built into the Panther, as integrating a new generation of exportable power has been among the most critical innovations for the U.S. Army’s Abrams tank. Years ago, developers built an auxiliary power unit to enable more onboard power and support its new electronics, computing, and command and control technology. New applications of onboard power generators are going even further by finding ways to decrease a hardware footprint and streamline large amounts of power to subsystems needed for targeting, computing, and networking.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy