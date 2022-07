Area students graduate from Rockhurst University

OVERLAND PARK — In years past, Kansas education has been a selling point for families moving to Johnson County. It has been a recruitment tool to encourage community growth and to pull in young professionals. Today, however, local leaders fear the collapse of their school system. “Essentially, we’re at the point where we’re looking at […] The post Growing concerns voiced over Johnson County schools losing appeal amid education crisis appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

2 DAYS AGO