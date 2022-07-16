John Calipari explains the real value of the Bahamas preseason exhibition series

UK Athletics

Kentucky is set to make their third foreign tour to the Bahamas in August. The Wildcats made similar trips ahead of the 2014-2015 and 2018-2019 seasons. Both previous trips were before two of the better seasons in recent years in Lexington. With that in mind, head coach John Calipari says there are multiple positives that his teams have gotten from these trips in the past.

Calipari spoke about those pros at a recent stop in Georgetown, Kentucky during UK’s tour around the state. Above all, he says that it’s about the fans and including them in their journey.

“This is a close trip. Who else is it close for? Our fans. We may be the only program in the country that does tours so that our fans can be there. That’s been a part of it,” said Calipari.

From there, he talked about how great the competition has been for them on earlier trips to the Bahamas. The ’14-’15 teams went 5-1 in their six exhibition games from Nassua. The ’18-’19 team went undefeated in four games from Atlantis at Paradise Island. Altogether, the Wildcats won by an average of 24.1 points per game with the one loss being a single point defeat to the Dominican Republic. Calipari says the competition makes them better by helping them figure out where they are ahead of the season.

“The other part of it is you’re bringing in pretty good teams. You’re gonna have to figure out each other. (With) every team I coach, you walk in there and there’s an anxiety within the team,” Calipari said. “You go down there and I remember the team that won 38 straight games? We lost our last game.”

With pieces such as reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, Cousy Award finalist Sahvir Wheeler, and a Top 5 recruiting class in 2022, the Wildcats have plenty of expectations this season. This tour will serve as a high-level opportunity for them to get a feel for each other early. Meanwhile, John Calipari says it’ll also give him time to test this team and adjust accordingly.

“You get some practice time where you can experiment. I’m trying some different things. We’re going to try different ways of playing. We’ll see.”