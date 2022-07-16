Summer Q&A: Mike Yurcich details QB second-year progress

Michigan is coming off the best season of Jim Harbaugh’s tenure in Ann Arbor. After six seasons of competing for the playoff, they finally broke through with a 12-2 season that included a berth in the CFP. Success like that, though, doesn’t come without a price. The Wolverines lost personnel across the board from that team yet still have the expectation of competing again in the Big Ten. However, ESPN’s Greg McElroy says Michigan should be just fine even with all the changes.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO