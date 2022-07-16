World Athletics Championships: Ethiophian Letesenbet Gidey wins women's 10,000m

Venue: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates: 15-24 July. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (UK only) Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is amazing. The 100m is arguably the most difficult event to repeat as champion, and she's done it five times. Her longevity is extremely...
Canada's Hugo Houle claimed his first Tour de France stage win with a brilliant solo ride to victory in Foix. The 31-year-old Israel-Premier Tech rider became the first Canadian to win on the Tour since Steve Bauer in 1988. Bauer is now the sporting director of Houle's team, who saw...
Comments / 0