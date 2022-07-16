ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Athletics Championships: Ethiophian Letesenbet Gidey wins women's 10,000m

BBC
 3 days ago

BBC

Tour de France: Hugo Houle secures superb solo win on stage 16

Canada's Hugo Houle claimed his first Tour de France stage win with a brilliant solo ride to victory in Foix. The 31-year-old Israel-Premier Tech rider became the first Canadian to win on the Tour since Steve Bauer in 1988. Bauer is now the sporting director of Houle's team, who saw...
