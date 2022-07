LOS ANGELES — It's Derby Day, one of the best days of the year. Since MLB moved to the current bracket-based, time-oriented format, the Home Run Derby has been phenomenal. Last year in Denver was Ohtani-mania, but it was Pete Alonso taking the title again. In ‘19 in Cleveland, it was the Vladdy show and Pete's first title. In '18 in D.C., Bryce Harper won at home. And in '17 in Miami, Aaron Judge dominated.

