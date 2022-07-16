ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reward money for information about horse killer doubles to $10,000

By KTNV Staff
 3 days ago
The reward money for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect who killed four horses near Red Rock Canyon has doubled from its original $5,000 to $10,000.

The increase is due to retired police officer David Kohlmeier and local community businessman Derek Parent, hosts of “The Problem Solver Show.” This increase is also matching the $5,000 allotted by PETA in exchange for information leading to an arrest.

Kohlmeier says his hope is to generate leads that help to catch the suspect.

Any tips can be called into the Las Vegas Crime Solvers at 1-833-LVCRIME or 1-833-TIPSCASH.

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

