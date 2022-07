WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Temperatures will stay near 100° for the next week as this heat dome holds steady over the Great Plains. We also look to stay dry during this period, there are a few isolated showers chances out west Thursday but they won’t be enough to soak the soil and they don’t indicate a pattern shift. These storm chances are called ridge riders and they form on the northern edge of the high pressure. What this does mean is the core of the high pressure is shifting south a tad which will bring us into the upper 90′s and low 100′s to close out the work week.

WICHITA, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO