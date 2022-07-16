ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

FHP: Vero Beach man killed in single-car crash in north St. Lucie County

By Lamaur Stancil, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago
ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A 28-year-old Vero Beach man died after he lost control of his car and crashed north of Fort Pierce early Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The man was traveling north in an otherwise unidentified sedan on U.S. 1 approaching North 25th Street about 1:25 a.m. Saturday, troopers said, when he hit a concrete curb in the southwest corner of the intersection, then struck a utility pole.

The car overturned and the driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was fatally injured, FHP said. Authorities, who did not disclose the man's name, pronounced him dead at the scene.

FHP will continue to investigate the crash.

Lamaur Stancil is the Treasure Coast regional economy reporter covering business and industries, including retail, tourism and hospitality. Contact him at 321-987-7179 or lamaur.stancil@tcpalm.com and follow him at Lamaur Stancil on Facebook and @TCPalmLStancil on Twitter.

