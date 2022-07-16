ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Devastating Doney Park flooding aftermath in Flagstaff

fox10phoenix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe devastating flooding aftermath in Flagstaff's...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
knau.org

Wildfire near Sedona grows to 300 acres

Fire managers on the Coconino National Forest say a wildfire burning east of Sedona on Munds Mountain has grown to about 300 acres. Erratic thunderstorm-caused winds Sunday evening increased the size of the Committee Fire, which is moving at a moderate rate through heavy brush in steep terrain. Firefighters are...
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

No new growth on Committee Fire, operations continue

UPDATE (July 19, 2022, 8:50am) There has been no new growth on the Committee Fire, located east of Sedona, within the past day due to a combination of crew work and weather conditions. The fire is still estimated at 300 acres. Mapping is currently being conducted via a combination of infrared flights, an Unmanned Aircraft System and [...] This post No new growth on Committee Fire, operations continue originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Monsoon Forecast for July 18th

Here is your Monsoon Forecast for today, Monday, July 18th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Most activity today will be over the western Rim and Grand Canyon region. Heavy rain, lightning, hail, gusty winds, and flash flooding are all possible. Storm chances decrease as you head east, especially for the lower elevations.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Thrillist

8 Reasons to Drive to Jerome, Arizona

Jerome might be known as a mining hub turned ghost town, but these days the town is anything but deserted with tens of thousands of visitors. And while ghost hunting is a must-experience activity when in town, Jerome has much more to offer than spooky sightseeing. The town is home to small shops, wineries, and lots of Arizona history—all with views of Arizona at a 5,000-foot elevation. Plus—with it being just two hours away from Phoenix—it’s perfect for a weekend getaway or easy day trip.
JEROME, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – July 11th, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsoon#Northern Arizona
AZFamily

U.S. 89 reopened near Flagstaff following monsoon flooding

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - U.S. 89 has reopened near Flagstaff after monsoon flooding had closed both directions of travel. The freeway was shut down just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday near Johnson Ranch Road. The Arizona Department of Transportation said all lanes were reopened around 4:30 p.m. Earlier in...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Portion of Tuscany Way Closed for Two Weeks

Waterline work in Granville is scheduled to begin today, July 18, and will continue for approximately two weeks. The work will close a portion of Tuscany Way from Santa Fe Loop Road to Tavistock Way. Access will be restricted and traffic will be re-routed with detour signs directing traffic onto...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 16:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 445 PM MST. * At 400 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Montezuma Castle National Monument, or near Camp Verde, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Camp Verde, Verde Village, Mcguireville, Village At Oak Creek, Montezuma Castle National Monument, Page Springs, Bridgeport, Montezuma Well, Rimrock, Middle Verde, Lake Montezuma, Cornville, Cottonwood, Wet Beaver Creek Campground, Red Rock State Park, V Bar V Visitors Center and Clear Creek Campgrounds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
fox10phoenix.com

Flash Flood Warnings issued across northern Arizona: Live radar, updates

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Flash flood warnings were issued for parts of Coconino County as monsoon storms continue to bring heavy rain and hail to northern Arizona. "Life-threatening" flash flooding is expected to hit areas near Flagstaff, including Timberline, Pine Mountain Estates, Hutchinson Acres, Macann Estates, Government Tank Wash, and Little Elden Springs Horse Camp.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
12news.com

Video shows water surging down Pipeline Fire burn scar on San Francisco Peaks

FLAGSTAFF, Arizona — Water surging down the Pipeline Fire burn scar on the San Francisco Peaks was caught on video Thursday when the area was hit by monsoon storms. Officer Tim Holt with Arizona Game and Fish Department took the video while on the mountain helping to enforce closures and said it was "pretty intimidating" to watch the power of Mother Nature.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
travelawaits.com

Residents Of Small Arizona Town Asked To Stop Yelling At Tourists

When there’s an issue, call the authorities. That’s the message police are sending to residents in a small Arizona town after conflicts bubbled up about parking. More than a million people visit Jerome every year. The small town in Central Arizona between Flagstaff and Prescott was once known as the “wickedest town in the West.” It’s now home to about 450 people and The Mine Museum, which explores its copper mining history. It’s a hot spot for artists, tourists, and gift shop owners.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Man killed in motorcycle crash on SR 260 in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE, AZ (TV3/CBS 5) — A man has died following a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on State Route 260 in Camp Verde. It happened shortly before 6 p.m. Monday on SR 260 near I-17 when a Harley-Davidson driven by Kyle Roberson, 29, of Camp Verde hit a Ford pickup.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
AZFamily

What to do when you get spam texts

Some Jerome locals fed up with visitors taking their permitted parking spots. The town has created permitted parking for residents, but some visitors aren’t following the rules. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Maceo Carter says on his flight from Phoenix to Denver, United Airlines employees broke his wheelchair to...
PHOENIX, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

It’s Day 17 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program

It’s Day 17 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in finding fugitive Melissa Virginia Dailey. On June 14, 2022, Dailey was being treated at the Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott Valley when she began struggling with the nurse that was trying to treat her. Dailey took the nurse’s trauma shears and cut the palm of the nurse’s hand. Dailey was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Health Care Worker and Disorderly Conduct. She has since failed to appear in court on her charges.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Police are still working to locate Aunum Conyers

UPDATE (7/18/22) Police are still working to locate Aunum Conyers. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267. ***ORIGINAL POST (10/20/21) The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a runaway juvenile from Mingus Mountain Academy. Aunum...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

A Little Bit of Heaven at Rafter Eleven

Named after and located on property that is part of the original Fain family ranch in Prescott Valley, Arizona, Rafter Eleven offers a beautiful venue for guests to gather and relax over an espresso or glass of wine. For owner Dawn Wasowicz, Rafter Eleven is a way to honor her family’s history while also creating a comfortable place for friends and family to connect.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy