ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson School District One is looking for bus drivers for the upcoming school year. “We in Anderson 1 along with other districts have certainly acknowledged the fact that we are in a very serious situation,” said Becky Brady, Assistant Superintendent of Personnel for Anderson School District One. “Students have to come to school, within less than a month we will have children reporting at our doors and in many situations, there are no drivers, so we are at a crisis type level in my opinion as far as finding drivers, getting them trained and getting them ready to take our students to and from school.”

ANDERSON, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO