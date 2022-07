WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With triple-digit temperatures expected for much of Kansas this week and this, the City of Wichita is working to provide relief to residents in need. The city will offer free bus rides to residents from Tuesday, July 19, through the end of the day Saturday, July 23. City buses and trolleys have air conditioning and Wi-Fi, and residents are invited to utilize buses as a way to beat the heat. Officials will reevaluate on Friday, July 22 to extend free rides. Routes and other information are available on wichitatransit.org.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO