Las Vegas, NV

Reward to catch Southern Nevada horse killer increased to $10,000

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local group has matched a reward for the capture of a serial horse killer, increasing the total $10,000. A spokesperson says David Kohlmeier and Derek Parent, hosts...

news3lv.com

Fox News

Hoover Dam explosion reported in tourist video

A tourist at the Hoover Dam shared video Tuesday showing a small explosion and black smoke. "My goodness, something's just blown up," a woman is heard saying in the video first shared by Kristy Hairston, who said she was touring the dam Tuesday and heard an explosion. A male's voice,...
BOULDER CITY, NV
pvtimes.com

UNLV study finds calls for gun control after mass shootings

Researchers at UNLV found that left- and right-leaning political parties taking to Twitter after mass shootings are starting to find middle ground, calling for gun control and mental health services. Mary Blankenship, a researcher with Brookings Mountain West at UNLV, reviewed more than a million Tweets responding to the recent...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Nevada Crime & Safety
pvtimes.com

Ex-felon charged with starting two fires near Pahrump park

A Pahrump man has been arrested on suspicion of arson. Nye County Deputy Hanon Daigler was dispatched to check on the welfare of an individual at approximately 1:41 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, according to a sheriff’s office arrest report. While en route on Pahrump Valley Boulevard, Daigler observed Justin Woodall acting erratically while walking away from a newly lit fire in the area of Discovery Park.
news3lv.com

Las Vegas local hits $230K jackpot at Westgate

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky Las Vegas local went home Monday with nearly a quarter of $1 million. A spokesman for Westgate Las Vegas says the local hit a $230,152 prize after playing the game Dollar Storm. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Mega Millions jackpot sitting at $480M.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

12 Reasons to Drive to Boulder City

We get it. Summer's here and you want to go on vacation, but flying is a mess and driving is more expensive than ever, even as gas prices drop. Just a 45-minute drive from Sin City, Boulder City could be your best bet for a road trip getaway from Las Vegas. It's an easy drive that won't max out your credit card and feels a world away from the bright lights of Sin City. It's got the Hoover Dam, outdoor adventures, and the blue waters of Lake Mead. Everything except gambling—which is actually banned inside city limits, making this Nevada destination feel not so Nevada-ish. Just remember, Boulder City gets just as hot as Vegas, so plan accordingly and bring plenty of water and sunscreen. Ready for a healthy dose of summer fun and a little bit of history? Here's what to do when visiting Boulder City.
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Gas prices on the mend in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Gas prices are beginning to drop, leaving many to wonder, “Will prices reach less than $5/gallon on average in Nevada? Will they get below $4?”. AAA holds the average for Nevada well beyond that today at a whopping $5.23 a gallon. There is some...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Missing Las Vegas man last scene near Tropicana, Eastern

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing man last seen Friday morning on the east side of town. According to police, Marcus Winston was last seen on Friday, July 15, at around 10 a.m. near the 2300 block of Renaissance Drive. He...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTTS

Arkansas Man Found With Explosives At Las Vegas Hotel

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 38-year-old Arkansas man has admitted that about 100 pounds of dynamite and ignition material found with him at a hotel in suburban Las Vegas was stolen from a mining district in northern Nevada. Court records and his attorney said Friday that Evan Ray Atkinson...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man arrested for alleged northwest valley robbery spree

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a man accused of an armed robbery spree along North Rainbow Boulevard. Police say Isaac Sanchez robbed people at three different locations. In one case, he allegedly pulled a gun on a couple and tried to open...
LAS VEGAS, NV

