ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash along a busy roadway in Orange County on Tuesday morning. According to FHP, a man and woman were crossing state Route 535 near Lake Vining Avenue just after midnight, when the pair stepped in front of a Honda SUV and were hit.The woman — who was in her 60s — was taken to Dr. P. Phillips Hospital where she later died, and the man — who was in his 50s — was taken to Orlando Health Hospital with serious injuries.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO