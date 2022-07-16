ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Guilford by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-16 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-16 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Guilford FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly based on any one or more of the following criteria for southeast Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent combined with wind gusts of at least 25 MPH in the mountains or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain. - Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without specific rainfall criteria. - Other high impact conditions deemed critical by the National Weather Service and area fire management agencies. Target Area: Middle Snake River Valley, Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River; Upper Snake River Valley, Idaho Falls BLM RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 AND 425 The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 MPH with gusts of 35 to 45 MPH. Locally higher winds will be possible across northern portions of Zone 410 from the Arco Desert northeast to the Dubois area. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 20 percent, driest north trending more moist into southern portions of Zones 410 and 425. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and low humidity may create hazardous fire weather conditions.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 17:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Franklin; St. Lawrence The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Franklin County in northern New York St. Lawrence County in northern New York * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 529 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Lisbon to near Ogdensburg to near Morristown to near Jacques Cartier State Park, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Potsdam, Ogdensburg, Canton, Norfolk, Lisbon, De Kalb, Parishville, Colton, Morley, Degrasse, Carry Falls Reservoir, Waddington, Richville, Madrid, Rensselaer Falls, Norwood, Edwardsville, Hermon, Chipman and Heuvelton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beltrami, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beltrami; Carlton; Cook; Itasca; Kittson; Koochiching; Lake; Lake of the Woods; Roseau; St. Louis SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 476 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELTRAMI CARLTON COOK ITASCA KITTSON KOOCHICHING LAKE LAKE OF THE WOODS ROSEAU ST. LOUIS
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lexington, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 17:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Flash flooding will occur in the Five Points area extending downstream along Rocky Branch Creek. This includes Maxcy Gregg Park, areas of the USC campus along the creek, the intersection at Pickens and Blossom, the intersection at Whaley and Main and areas of the Olympia neighborhood along the creek. Target Area: Lexington; Richland FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL LEXINGTON AND CENTRAL RICHLAND COUNTIES At 549 PM EDT, Stream gauge reports and webcam footage show roadway flooding at the intersection of Main Street and Whaley Street in Columbia. Although significant rainfall has ended, floodwaters will remain high in this area over the next hour. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Columbia, West Columbia, Cayce, Forest Acres, Springdale, St. Andrews, Oak Grove, South Congaree, Pine Ridge, Cayce Riverwalk, Olympia, Guignard Park, Rosewood and Dixiana. This includes the following highways Interstate 126 between mile markers 2 and 3. Interstate 77 between mile markers 0 and 13. Interstate 26 between mile markers 111 and 118. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kernersville, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Stokesdale, NC
City
Colfax, NC
County
Guilford County, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
High Point, NC
City
Summerfield, NC
City
Pleasant Garden, NC
City
Jamestown, NC
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected each day and lows in the mid 70s tonight. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Rensselaer by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Rensselaer HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values around 95 expected. * WHERE...Eastern Rensselaer County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aroostook, Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 16:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Aroostook; Penobscot The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Aroostook County in northern Maine Northern Penobscot County in east central Maine * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 421 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles southeast of Bridgewater to 11 miles northwest of Smyrna Mills, moving southeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Houlton, Hodgdon, Island Falls, Smyrna, Mount Chase, Oxbow, Cary Plantation, Dudley Township, Smyrna Mills, Littleton, Linneus, Monticello, Oakfield, New Limerick, Ludlow, Merrill, Cary, Dyer Brook, Hersey and Dudley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: New Castle SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS DE . DELAWARE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE NEW CASTLE
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms#Flood Advisory#Target Area#Oak Hollow Marina
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Texas. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Essex, Richmond, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Essex; Richmond; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Richmond County in east central Virginia Northwestern Westmoreland County in east central Virginia Northwestern Essex County in east central Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 452 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Loretto, or near Champlain, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Leedstown and Newland around 500 PM EDT. Montross around 510 PM EDT. Colonial Beach around 525 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lerty, Currioman Landing, Hustle, Potomac Beach, Oak Grove, Singerly, Peeds, Foneswood, Chance and Stratford Hall. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ESSEX COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greenville, Spartanburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 20:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Greenville; Spartanburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GREENVILLE AND NORTHWESTERN SPARTANBURG COUNTIES At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of Columbus, or 4 miles northeast of Lake Robinson, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Greer, Landrum, Inman, Campobello, Paris Mountain State Park, Tigerville, Lake Robinson, Glassy Mountain, Gowensville and Taylors. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Davison, Hanson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 08:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-21 10:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Davison; Hanson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Mitchell affecting Davison and Hanson Counties. James River near Forestburg affecting Sanborn County. James River at Huron affecting Beadle County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River near Mitchell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, the lower banks overflow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday was 18.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to slowly rise to near 18.3 feet by early next week. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 AM CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat James River Mitchell 17.0 17.9 Wed 8 AM 18.0 18.1 18.2
DAVISON COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sanborn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 08:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 10:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1145 AM CDT. Target Area: Sanborn The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Mitchell affecting Davison and Hanson Counties. James River near Forestburg affecting Sanborn County. James River at Huron affecting Beadle County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River near Forestburg. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, many of the county and township roads along the river are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Monday was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.4 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 AM CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu James River Forestburg 12.0 13.1 Mon 9 AM 13.1 13.2 13.3
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Montgomery, Northern Saratoga, Northern Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Montgomery; Northern Saratoga; Northern Washington; Southeast Warren; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Washington; Western Schenectady; Western Ulster HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of 95 to 100 expected. * WHERE...Western Schenectady, Northern Saratoga, Montgomery, Southern Washington, Southeast Warren, Western Ulster, Northern Washington, Southern Herkimer and Southern Fulton Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Attala, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clarke, Clay, Copiah by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Attala; Choctaw; Claiborne; Clarke; Clay; Copiah; Covington; Forrest; Franklin; Jasper; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Kemper; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Leake; Lincoln; Lowndes; Marion; Montgomery; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Rankin; Scott; Simpson; Smith; Webster; Winston HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will make Heat exhaustion likely with prolonged exposure, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-18 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 304 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Starkville, or over Trinidad, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinidad and Starkville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Cullman, Jackson, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cullman; Jackson; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected each day and lows in the mid 70s tonight. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Merrimack by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Merrimack HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values into the middle to upper 90s. * WHERE...Merrimack County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight low temperatures will only fall into the lower to middle 70s tonight, which will lead to cumulative heat impacts to non-air conditioned buildings.
MERRIMACK COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northern Litchfield, Southern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heat index values of 95 to 100 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern Connecticut and east central New York. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Oglethorpe, Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 10:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Oglethorpe; Wilkes The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Wilkes County in east central Georgia Central Oglethorpe County in northeastern Georgia * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 1008 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Washington, Tignall, Rayle, Newtown, Celeste, Danburg, Floral Hill, Metasville and Aonia. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
OGLETHORPE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy