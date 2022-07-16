Erie Strong holds benefit for Veterans Miracle Center

The first annual Erie Strong charity event was held today outside of the Millcreek Mall in the parking lot.

Over 50 vendors took place in the fund raiser including local businesses, food trucks, breweries, distilleries and more.

All proceeds of the event benefit the Veterans Miracle Center of Erie (VMCE), who helps Veterans all around the community.

Some activities that people enjoyed included live music, free giveaways, a 50-50 raffle and basket raffles, as well as an appearance from the “Erie-sistable clowns”

“They’ve given up a lot, more than most of us, and because of their sacrifice, we wanna give them hope so when they come out of the service or if they’ve been out of the service for a while. We wanted to help support them because there’s so many of them that are homeless and so many of them that are in need” said John Kowalczyk, director of the Veterans Miracle Center.

With this being the first fundraiser of it’s kind for the non-profit, they hope to continue the event for years to come.

