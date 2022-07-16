ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 2

12 felonies for St. Louis teen accused of shooting up ex-girlfriend’s home

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z76jq_0giCXpkL00

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis teenager faces 12 felonies after a series of incidents in which he allegedly shot up his ex-girlfriend’s home in Ferguson.

Prosecutors have charged Kaleek Harrington, 19, with 12 felonies and four misdemeanors in the investigation. He is accused of shooting up his ex-girlfriend’s home four times between April 17 and July 5.

“It’s unbelievable that no one was killed or even injured after four violent episodes like this,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “We intend to hold this defendant accountable by sending him to a Missouri prison where he will have no access to a Mercedes or a firearm for many years.”

Missing St. Francois County baby found with non-custodial mother

According to court documents, during the first incident on April 17, the victim told police that Harrington sent threatening text messages. The victim’s home and one vehicle were struck by gunfire.

Police say Harrington sent threatening messages to the victim again before shooting up her home twice over the Fourth of July weekend. Both times, he reportedly fired shots at a vehicle and the victim’s home.

On July 5, police responded to a shots fired call and noticed Harrington’s vehicle in the area. As police attempted to stop him, Harrington tried to rush away from the scene, but he crashed into a utility pole and tried to run away, per court documents.

Harrington’s charges include seven counts of unlawful use of a weapon, four counts of armed criminal action, three counts of property damage, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident. The St. Louis County Circuit Court has ordered no bond for Harrington.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 2

eyes open
3d ago

he needs a very long stay in prison.!! these thugs don't need to be on our streets in our neighborhoods or in our society.,!!

Reply(1)
3
Related
tncontentexchange.com

Nurses pack courtroom as judge denies bond for SSM DePaul stabbing suspect

CLAYTON — About 40 people, many wearing scrubs, packed a courtroom Tuesday morning as a paramedic shared her story of being stabbed last week at SSM Health DePaul Hospital. The crowd was there for a bond hearing for 30-year-old Jimissa Rivers, a then-patient at the hospital accused of stabbing the paramedic and a nurse July 11 in the emergency department.
CLAYTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Felonies#St Louis#Violent Crime#Mercedes
FOX2Now

St. Louis police responded to a shooting in Baden

ST. LOUIS – Police responded to a shooting on the 1100 block of Howell Street in the Baden neighborhood Tuesday. The incident happened around 10:43 a.m. Police said they found a 21-year-old male in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim and an adolescent were walking in the alley near the intersection of Howell Street and Halls Ferry when the suspects pulled up and fired shots at them.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Woman charged in DePaul Hospital stabbing appears in court

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The woman charged with stabbing two staff members inside DePaul Hospital last week appeared in court Tuesday. Jimissa Rivers, 30, was set for a bond reduction hearing. Her bond was set at $2 million after she was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. A nurse and paramedic were seriously wounded in that attack.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

St. Louis man charged with attempted carjacking

EDWARDSVILLE – A St. Louis man was charged last week with an attempted carjacking in Alton. Derrick T. Adams, 28, of St. Louis, was charged July 12 with attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, a Class 1 felony. The case was presented by the Alton Police Department. According to court documents,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

'I feel burdened by the actions of another': Key witness testifies against friend accused of killing retired St. Louis police captain

ST. LOUIS — Mark Jackson said Stephan Cannon is the man police identified in surveillance footage as the triggerman who killed retired police Capt. David Dorn. Jackson said Cannon was the one wearing a black Adidas track suit and white Nike baseball hat in the images, which prosecutors argue show Cannon shoot Dorn.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police: 2 people shot after argument between 2 Airbnb groups in Downtown West

DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen was arrested following a double shooting in the Downtown West neighborhood overnight. Witnesses told officers the occupants of an Airbnb in the 1900 block of Washington were arguing with Airbnb occupants in the 400 block of North 20th Street late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. the argument escalated until both parties fired shots at each other. Officers from the city’s Mobile Reserve Unit heard around 100 gunshots just after midnight. The unit consists of 10 officers who focus on area hotspots.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man killed in St. Louis County shooting Monday night, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are investigating after a deadly shooting Monday night. In a press release, St. Louis County police said they responded to the 8800 block of Dragonwyck Drive at around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
FOX 2

FOX 2

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy