Four people were injured in a shooting outside of a North Charleston nightclub early Saturday.

The Post and Courier reported that police were called to Le Crème Lounge around 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found three people who had been shot in the parking lot near the entrance to the club.

A fourth victim was at the hospital. There were no reported fatalities. No arrests have been made.