1 in custody after Rockingham County standoff situation

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office vehicle (WGHP file photo)

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — NC-87 was blocked off as the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office dealt with an active standoff situation.

According to the RCSO, a man poured gasoline on himself and was threatening to shoot anyone that came into contact with him as he shot at the ground in his yard.

Law enforcement units came to the scene and de-escalated the situation.

The man was taken into custody and no one was injured during the incident. He is now in the hospital undergoing a mental health evaluation.