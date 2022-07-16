ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

UPDATE: Flash flood warning lifted for Grizzly Creek burn scar

By Staff Report
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate, 3 p.m. Saturday — The flash flood warning is issued for the Grizzly Creek...

www.postindependent.com

Comments / 0

 

Related
9NEWS

Crews respond to 25-acre Red Hill Fire in Eagle County

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Crews responded to three different fires reported in an area located on the western slope in Eagle County Tuesday afternoon. The Red Hill Fire was reported at 1:51 p.m. near mile marker 133 on westbound Interstate 70 between Gypsum and Dotsero. As of 3:17 p.m., it was estimated to be about 25 acres in size and burning in sagebrush, juniper and piñon in the area.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Top 5 most-read stories last week: Missing person found dead, police seize package of pills and I-70 closure planned in Glenwood Springs

Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. Missing person found dead near County Commons in Frisco. After he was reported missing July 5, Craig Standlee, 56, was found dead near the County Commons in Frisco on July 8, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release July 14.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Details from last week’s Glenwood Springs shooting reveal landlord was shot by tenant in abdomen

An affidavit in Thursday’s shooting in a Glenwood Springs residential neighborhood states the suspect shot his landlord in the abdomen during an attempted eviction. Craig Allen Robbins, 44, is accused of shooting Tom Parks, who is currently in critical condition at Valley View Hospital, at a residence in the 1000 block of Riverview Drive. Parks, Robbins and two other individuals were all living with each other in the residence.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

On the Fly column: The world is your oyster

If you are visiting the Roaring Fork Valley this week, excellent fishing opportunities await. Even if you left all your gear at home or have never fished before, don’t despair — many fly shops up and down the valley are itching to help you out. Most shops offer rental gear as well as guide services, and there are hundreds of miles of rivers to choose from, including high mountain lakes and smaller streams.
ASPEN, CO
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Monday letters: Rifle annexation, Glenwood Habitat plans

Now is the time to preserve undeveloped space in Rifle. Ask yourself what matters most in our surrounding Rifle area; saving the few remaining wildlife habitats or packing cracker-size houses in like sardines? We do need housing for the influx of people. However, Eco Dwelling wants to overload our undeveloped wild areas with building high density housing in four locations. Two locations are OK, next to the hospital and behind City Market gas station.
RIFLE, CO
CBS Denver

Controversial helicopter roundup of wild horses in Piceance-East Douglas herd area begins, despite calls from governor to pause

The Bureau of Land Management began its controversial helicopter gather of Colorado's wild mustangs living in the Piceance-East Douglas herd area, located near Meeker on the Western Slope. The BLM plans to remove 750 horses over the next 30 days from the area, despite an outpouring of public opposition, including from Gov. Jared Polis and the first gentleman. The BLM has contracted a private company to conduct the helicopter roundup, which will cost $550,000. The horses gathered will be taken to a holding facility in Utah.It wasn't supposed to happen until September, but the BLM decided to move it up last...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
#Flood#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

No downtown farmers market in Glenwood Springs — for now

The Glenwood Springs downtown farmers market manager announced Tuesday it would close for good — the second time this month such an announcement was made. In a news release, market manager Cindy Svatos claimed the city was “not supportive of the market and is critical of everything from the setup, placement of signage, vendor placement and schedule, teardown, and timing along with many other items.”
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Thrillist

8 Reasons to Drive to Leadville, Colorado

While many of its mountainous neighbors are more familiar, Leadville is a Colorado town not to be overlooked. Situated southwest of Denver and about an hour and 45 minutes’ drive away, this former mining town is full of history, entertainment, and sheer Centennial State beauty. The census of full-time residents stays just around 2,700 people, and at an elevation of 10,152 feet, Leadville is the highest incorporated city in the state and one of the highest in the country. Along with its high altitude, Leadville boasts a plethora of museums, outdoor recreation activities, and an array of local shops and restaurants that make it worth a drive whether you’re staying for a long weekend or just day-tripping.
LEADVILLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

REI readies to enter Glenwood Springs outdoor retail market

A week and one day before its official opening, the new REI Co-op store in south Glenwood Springs resembles an outdoor education teaching lab. Near the front of the 20,300-square-foot space at the Roaring Fork Marketplace that formerly housed Office Depot (3216 S. Glen Ave., Suite A), a group of new REI employees is learning how to instruct and help customers in purchasing a suitable backpack.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: James Gerbaz

On the 16th of July, Uncle Jim banged the lift seats a final time, flipped em’ all up except for one, called in a final “last chair”, and only after the lift shack was secure, took his last ride up the hill and into the great beyond to be in God’s glory.
ASPEN, CO
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Ambiguous permit language hinders some Cedar Ridge Ranch compliance concerns

A 2018 Garfield County resolution permitting the Cedar Ridge Ranch near Carbondale to operate as an agritourism guest ranch could have been better worded, county commissioners admit. Especially as it relates to the stated intent to limit overnight lodging to a seasonal operation, the language could have been more clear,...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rippy column: Colorado primaries are over; now what?

On Tuesday, June 28, Garfield County voters finished turning in their ballots for Colorado primary races, solidifying the roster of candidates for the upcoming mid-term election in November. With the primaries over, what do we do now? Just wait until the stream of candidate and election issue flyers fill our mailboxes daily?
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs affordable housing survey informs possible tax questions

Glenwood Springs residents are more in favor of a lodging tax than an admissions tax to help support affordable housing solutions, according to a recent city survey. The survey asked, using language for a typical Colorado ballot question, what residents thought was the most urgent need in the city, and about different solutions for affordable housing.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Guest Column: Anchors away and ships ahoy in downtown Rifle

Regardless of your political affiliation, or culinary tastes, downtown Rifle has lost one of its anchor merchants. For better, or worse Shooter’s Grill is closing its downtown location. No more cameras, no more swag, and no more meals. News outlets are reporting that the new owners of the downtown building won’t be renewing the restaurant’s lease. The sign is out. “See you later.” The end of an era. Anchor’s away and ship’s ahoy.
RIFLE, CO
KJCT8

Lauren Bobert’s restaurant ‘Shooters Grill,’ closes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Before she was in Congress, Representative Lauren Boebert owned Shooters Grill, a gun-themed restaurant made famous for its waitresses with guns holstered on their hips. After almost ten years, on Thursday, Bobert announced the closing of the grill via Twitter. She states the landlord’s decision...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Torres column: Anyone can do things when life is great

Anybody can run a business when things are perfect, anyone can lose weight when life is perfect, anyone can achieve their goals when things come out just as planned. If life was a fairytale, everybody would have the life of their dreams. The truth is that only those who are...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO

