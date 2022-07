FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The man that died in a fatal crash Monday morning has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s office as an Adrian Michigan man. John Thomas Xirafakis, Jr., 36, was the front seat passenger in an SUV that crashed into the back of a semi on Interstate 469 just south of Tillman Road around 1:30 a.m. The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

ALLEN COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO