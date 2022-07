SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Following the announcement that an entire Colorado police force was resigning, the Mayor of Springfield is focused on hiring a new chief. The announcement was made public last week by the Baca County Sheriff’s Office that Chief Katrina Martin, her husband Officer Dustin Martin and Officer Jonah West were no longer patrolling the streets of Springfield. The town is located on the southeast side of the state. While many people are wondering why all three resigned, the mayor is more focused on finding their replacements.

SPRINGFIELD, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO