Community encouraged to vote as local landmark celebrates its 100th Anniversary. Bethlehem, PA (July 19, 2022) – Historic Hotel Bethlehem invites the community to vote in USA Today’s 10 Best Historic Hotels contest. This is the fourth consecutive year USA Today has included the iconic local landmark on its nomination list. “We’re thrilled this national publication has recognized what Lehigh Valley residents have known for generations. Historic Hotel Bethlehem is unmatched,” said the hotel’s Managing Partner Bruce Haines. “Over the past 100 years, we’ve hosted generations of weddings, anniversaries, and special events. We’ve employed thousands of local residents. Historic Hotel Bethlehem is part of the fabric of people’s lives, and we hope everyone who considers it a special place will vote to keep your community hotel number one in the nation.”

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO