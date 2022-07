(Radio Iowa) – An Iowa Department of Public Safety Special Agent In Charge is the first chief of the new School Safety Bureau Governor Reynolds announced in June. Special Agent Don Schnitker says the goal of the Governor’s School Safety Bureau is to be a new resource. “We’re not mandating the schools changed their protocols, we’re not telling local law enforcement have to do anything different than they’ve been doing in the past,” Schnitker. “We’re just here to provide them better resources, in our law enforcement community in our schools are prepared. I think our schools in Iowa are safe. But we’re in a position now to provide services that I think can help them do it better.”

