CHICAGO (CBS) – The Round Lake Beach man who was charged with drowning his three children last month pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.Jason Karels, 35, was indicted by a grand jury on July 6 on nine counts of first-degree murder, according to a Lake County State's Attorney's Office news release. Prosecutors said Karels was being charged with three different counts of first-degree murder for each of the children that he killed.Karels was arrested on June 13 near Joliet following a 17-minuted pursuit by Illinois State troopers. The chase led to Karels' vehicle to crash near Interstate 80 and...

ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO