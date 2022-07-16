ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Ida B. Wells state holiday announced at memorial groundbreaking

By Alicia Davidson
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

A state holiday dedicated to Ida B. Wells was announced by Tennessee State Rep. Karen Camper Saturday, July 16, at the unveiling and groundbreaking of the Ida B. Wells Memorial Plaza second phase construction.

Located at the corner of Fourth and Beale streets, the Ida B. Wells Plaza currently includes a statue of Wells, erected in July 2021 on a platform with an open paved space, three copulas and trees for shade.

Wells was born into slavery 160 years ago on July 16, 1862, in Holly Springs, Mississippi.

The second phase will bring educational and narrative elements into the memorial, telling the story of Wells’ life, particularly her time in Memphis. Updates include biographical placards around the memorial’s three cupolas to represent different phases of her life as an activist and her continuing historical impact.

There will also be more greenery and trees for shade, and the statue will be elevated further for a better public view.

Wells, a Black civil rights activist, investigative journalist and one of the founders of the NAACP, was well known for her journalistic documentation of lynchings and racial oppression in Memphis in the 1880s and 1890s.

She moved to Memphis in 1882 and co-owned and wrote Memphis Free Speech and Headlight Newspaper, reporting on incidents of racial segregation and inequality.

After a white mob destroyed her newspaper offices and presses in Memphis, Wells moved to Chicago in 1894 to escape further persecution for her journalistic effort that shed light on the horrors of racism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nWyGF_0giCRkDq00

“I think it’s really going to take us back to the history of Beale Street because it’s a hub of Black commerce and culture,” Rychetta Watkins said. (Lucy Garrett/Special to The Daily Memphian)

Rychetta Watkins is Director of Grant Making and Partnerships for Memphis Music Initiative and a member of the Ida B. Wells Memorial committee.

Watkins took to the podium just following an opening performance by Memphis vocalist Tonya Renee Dyson and musician and guitarist T O’Neal Crivens.

Watkins feels the second phase of memorial construction will unite the bustling west end of Beale to the less seen eastern end near Fourth Street.

“I think it’s really going to take us back to the history of Beale Street because it’s a hub of Black commerce and culture,” Watkins said. “It’s harkening back to that history and reconnecting to that history.”

Watkins added that with historic civil rights sites like the I Am a Man Plaza and the National Civil Rights Museum mere blocks away, updating the memorial will create an educational space to reflect on Black culture and the struggle for civil rights.

“We think it’s so important people understand that history,” Watkins said. “We’re excited we’ll be able to stitch that back together and welcome visitors down so they can learn more about that history.”

Mid-ceremony, Rep. Camper took to the stage to announce what she hinted as “a special surprise.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fdF7w_0giCRkDq00

State representative Karen Camper presented a bill declaring July 16 as Ida B. Wells Day. (Lucy Garrett/Special to The Daily Memphian)

“Earlier this year in the general assembly, a bill was passed,” Camper said. “This bill is to designate July 16, forever enshrined in history, in the annuals of Memphis, the day will be designated Ida B. Wells Day.”

Kamilah Turner is a native Memphian and attorney for Turner Law Firm. Turner says having a place of contemplation regarding Memphis’ racial history is vital to tell the full story of the work and sacrifices activists made for justice.

“I think it’s important that we tell the story of Ida B. Wells. When you have a physical space, people can come to and reflect on the life of Ida B. Wells and what she stood for and be inspired by her story of never giving up,” Turner said. “Always telling the truth, telling stories of oppression and shining light on the injustices of the world, and be inspired to do the same.”

President and CEO of the Women’s Foundation of Greater Memphis and member of the Ida B. Wells Memphis Memorial Committee Ruby Bright said the location is the ideal place.

“There is so much rich history that bridged the gap, brought people together, and helped formulate opportunity to consider every person should have the right to equity,” Bright said. “She started that with raising the consciousness through her journalism about lynching. Ida B. Wells was iconic, and we can honor what she started.”

Bright noted that while Memphis has, in many ways, had a tragic history regarding race relations, spaces like the plaza that commemorate those who stood up against oppression are the silver lining.

“There’s a lot in Memphis like the Civil Rights Museum and the I Am A Man Plaza, so now there is a connecting story that’s rich in African American history as something tourists will want to see and hear about,” Bright said. “There is a better story and broader story that will continue to be told not just about Ida B. Wells, but the rich contributions African Americans have made to Memphis.”

Construction on the second phase of the Ida B. Wells Memorial Plaza is expected to be complete by Spring 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q5dxC_0giCRkDq00

Renderings of the new Ida B. Wells Plaza. (Lucy Garrett/Special to The Daily Memphian)

