Early morning shooting in Columbia results in one injury

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

On Saturday around 4:30 a.m., Columbia Police were called out to the 1500 block of Raleigh Drive to investigate a possible shooting.

Upon arrival, police discovered one man was shot, according to a news release. Police determined the injuries were not life-threatening, and the man refused any medical care.

Columbia Police said one house was damaged from gunfire.

Police currently have no suspect information.

Columbia Police encourage anyone with information to call in at 573.874.7652 or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477).

