ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Early morning shooting in Columbia results in one injury

By Hannah Falcon
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cYD6t_0giCRXhH00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

On Saturday around 4:30 a.m., Columbia Police were called out to the 1500 block of Raleigh Drive to investigate a possible shooting.

Upon arrival, police discovered one man was shot, according to a news release. Police determined the injuries were not life-threatening, and the man refused any medical care.

Columbia Police said one house was damaged from gunfire.

Police currently have no suspect information.

Columbia Police encourage anyone with information to call in at 573.874.7652 or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477).

The post Early morning shooting in Columbia results in one injury appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Prosecutors charge Columbia man following weekend shooting

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Prosecutor's Office has filed charges against a Columbia man following a weekend shooting. James A. Tatum III, 32, is charged in Boone County with felony counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm. The shooting happened outside several The post Prosecutors charge Columbia man following weekend shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crash at Highway 63 and Loy Martin blocking traffic

Watch a live shot of the scene in the player below. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Joint Communications is reporting a vehicle crash on southbound Highway 63 at Loy Martin that is blocking the road. Officials say to use caution, avoid areas if possible and choose an alternate route. The post Crash at Highway 63 and Loy Martin blocking traffic appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
abc17news.com

Columbia residents door blown out by gun shot Sunday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) A Columbia woman told ABC 17 News crews she awoke to gunshots at around 4 a.m on Sunday, and found her front door blown down shortly after. Joyce Godbee and her daughter were home at the time of the incident, she said no one in her home was injured during the shooting.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Columbia Police#Raleigh Drive#Crimestoppers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Missing Missouri attorney found dead

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Osage Beach Attorney Brian Byrd has been found dead on Monday, July 18, after he was missing for about 8 days. His black Lexus was found at Lake Regional Hospital and Byrd’s body was found in the backseat of the car by detectives from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage Beach Police Department.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kjluradio.com

Hallsville Police search for Columbia man who fled traffic stop

Police are searching for a Columbia man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop in Hallsville. The Hallsville Police Department says they stopped a driver, identified as Justin Martin, 24, at Tribble Park on Saturday. Police say Martin got out of the car and ran off on foot. He has not been caught.
HALLSVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Police Department to hold school safety training

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department will partner with Columbia Public Schools for a training exercise Wednesday afternoon. Police officers and the school district are scheduled to start active intruder/shooter training at John Warner Middle School at 1:45 p.m. The exercise is part of the regular and ongoing training...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOLR10 News

Missing Osage Beach attorney found dead

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Osage Beach Attorney Brian Byrd has been found dead on Monday, July 18, after he was missing for about 8 days. His black Lexus was found at Lake Regional Hospital and Byrd’s body was found in the backseat of the car by detectives from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Sweet Springs man seriously injured in Saline County wreck

MARSHALL, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sweet Springs man was seriously injured after a crash on Highway 20 at 2:30 p.m. west of Marshall in Saline county. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Steven Vickrey, 64, of Sweet Springs was driving a 2014 Ford Fusion on Highway 20 when it traveled off the south side of the road and hit a driveway, becoming airborne and overturning.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Eric Schmitt Bets on Unreliable Witness in Missouri Murder Case

Alice Weiss, 66, lives just outside Columbia, Missouri, on a leafy street with a two-acre retention pond that the neighborhood's 100 or so residents call "the lake." She's an elected board member of the homeowners association and takes it upon herself to manage the landscaping and flower beds in the subdivision's green spaces. She does this despite having to rely heavily on a wheelchair for mobility.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several Missouri sheriffs say they refuse to handover concealed carry documents if asked by the FBI

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) Several Missouri county sheriffs are worried about an alleged FBI request for concealed carry permit holder records. The requests allegedly state that Missouri County Sheriffs' offices will need to hand over concealed carry permit holder records to the FBI. However, Capt. Brian Leer, who works at the Boone County Sheriff's Office, says it's never The post Several Missouri sheriffs say they refuse to handover concealed carry documents if asked by the FBI appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Fulton man faces prison time in hidden camera case

A Fulton man is looking at federal prison time after admitting to videotaping his underage victims. 52 – year old Craig Glover admitted he placed hidden cameras in a bedroom and a bathroom to video two victims. He could spend up to 15 – years in prison.
FULTON, MO
kwos.com

Man dies in motorcycle crash

A Saturday Cole County motorcycle crash takes the life of a Centralia man. Troopers say 52 – year old William Nichols was killed when he ran the bike off Route B near Osage Bend Road when he lost control on a curve. His passenger, 51 – year old Melinda Swanson, had serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital.
COLE COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy Park Band director dies in crash

MONROE CITY, Mo. — The director of the Quincy Park Band was killed in a single vehicle car crash just outside of Monroe City Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Keith Wiemelt, 42, of Quincy, was driving a Toyota Highlander on Route Z in Marion County around 9:20 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve. The SUV ran off that road and vaulted over another road, overturning and landing on its top.
MONROE CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy