No injuries reported from gunshots fired and high speed chase from Minnehaha County to Madison, SD

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourt documents filed in Lake County identify the two men arrested Thursday afternoon (July 14, 2022) after a high speed pursuit with shots fired that started in Minnehaha County and ended in the City of Madison. 40-year-old James Lanpher, Jr. of Sioux Falls and 45-year-old Bonner Juel of Harrisburg...

drgnews.com

#Shooting#Violent Crime#Sioux Falls#The Task Force#Chrysler#The Highway Patrol

