No injuries reported from gunshots fired and high speed chase from Minnehaha County to Madison, SD

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a body was pulled from Lake Bemidji Wednesday afternoon.According to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, a Minnesota DNR biologist who was working on the lake found the body near Lake Boulevard, which is on the southwest side of the lake. When deputies responded, they located the body of a male individual and pulled the body from the lake. There were no obvious signs of trauma, the sheriff's office said. Deputies also found clothing and personal items on the shore near where the body was located. The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and identification.-For anyone who may be struggling right now, please know help is available.You can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week.Text 741-741 or call 1-800-273-8255.

5 DAYS AGO