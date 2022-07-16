No injuries reported from gunshots fired and high speed chase from Minnehaha County to Madison, SD
By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
3 days ago
Court documents filed in Lake County identify the two men arrested Thursday afternoon (July 14, 2022) after a high speed pursuit with shots fired that started in Minnehaha County and ended in the City of Madison. 40-year-old James Lanpher, Jr. of Sioux Falls and 45-year-old Bonner Juel of Harrisburg...
BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a body was pulled from Lake Bemidji Wednesday afternoon.According to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, a Minnesota DNR biologist who was working on the lake found the body near Lake Boulevard, which is on the southwest side of the lake. When deputies responded, they located the body of a male individual and pulled the body from the lake. There were no obvious signs of trauma, the sheriff's office said. Deputies also found clothing and personal items on the shore near where the body was located. The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and identification.-For anyone who may be struggling right now, please know help is available.You can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week.Text 741-741 or call 1-800-273-8255.
RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Neighbors are praising a Richfield man for the way he handled an unexpected encounter recently.A discovery in his garage prompted him to call 911 but by the time officers got there, his perspective on the whole situation changed.Dan McCurdy leaves his garage open from time to time. No big deal, he saysUntil one evening - when he came home to an uninvited guest rummaging through it."This girl had probably the worst luck there is because I was coming around the corner right here," said McCurdy. He called 911 on the apparent thief."As I come around the corner...
Two children are among the six people who died in a Montana pileup after a Friday evening dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90, a major route in both Montana and the Western U.S. Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said investigators so far have found no other factors...
WILLMAR, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a suspect is in custody after a road rage incident led to a police chase and eventual crash on Saturday.The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said the incident began with a driver displaying a handgun during a road rage incident. Authorities from Chippewa County and Montevideo pursued the driver, and Kandiyohi County joined the pursuit just before 12:30 p.m.The chase started in Montevideo on Highway 7, then continued onto Highway 71 toward Willmar.The sheriff's office said the driver lost control and crashed on a bridge on the south side of Willmar. The driver then tried to run from the scene, but was arrested. They are being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail.According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle used in the chase was stolen from Texas, and a stolen handgun was found inside the car.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - One person was sent to the hospital following a hit-and-run crash in Vigo County Saturday evening. Around 8:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to the scene at Springhill Drive, just east of S. Seventh Street.
HELENA, Mont. — A California woman who wasfatally mauled by a grizzly bear in western Montana last summer was the victim of a rare predatory attack by a bear that had learned to seek out human food and was likely attracted scents near her tent and others left behind from recent Independence Day picnics, wildlife officials said.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Holbrook are now open following law enforcement activity at milepost 297. While traffic is getting through on the left lane, the right lane remains blocked due to "police activity." Travelers are advised to expect delays or seek...
