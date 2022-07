The man who shot a Maryland Heights police officer in 2019 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Menius Ellis, 20, pleaded guilty in June to the assault and stealing charges. He admitted to firing at Officer Cliff House, hitting him in the upper thigh and groin. He also admitted to firing at Officer Kevin Devine after Devine returned fire on Ellis.

