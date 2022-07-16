Over 20 people affected in Homewood apartment fire

HOMEWOOD, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An early morning fire has affected over 20 people in 10 units of the Valora community in Homewood.

According to Red Cross, 21 people were assisted during the fire. Efforts are being made to find temporary housing and to help meet financial needs for those affected.

Help and counseling for those affected will continue.

