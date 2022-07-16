ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 42

Over 20 people affected in Homewood apartment fire

By AJ Holliday
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hpxQr_0giCPAiE00

HOMEWOOD, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An early morning fire has affected over 20 people in 10 units of the Valora community in Homewood.

Person shot, killed outside Keeton Correctional Facility identified

According to Red Cross, 21 people were assisted during the fire. Efforts are being made to find temporary housing and to help meet financial needs for those affected.

Help and counseling for those affected will continue.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Poppa G’s Billiards in Pelham destroyed by fire

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Poppa G’s Billiards in Pelham has been destroyed by fire. According to the Pelham Fire Department, the fire began before 10 a.m. on Chandalar Place Drive. The building was “a total loss” due to the fire. No cause of the fire has...
PELHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pelham billiards business fire

Man accused of driving car into Tuscaloosa restaurant. Dangerous conditions in the water and on shore as ‘historic’ south swell rolls in. A huge south swell created dangerous surf conditions Saturday, with lifeguards making hundreds of rescues throughout the day and water inundating oceanfront properties. Synagogue unveils historical...
PELHAM, AL
CBS 42

Woman found dead in backseat of car in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was found dead in the backseat of a car in Homewood Friday. According to Bill Yates, Chief Deputy Coroner for Jefferson County, the body was found in the 300 block of Hollywood Boulevard at 5:12 p.m. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at 6:05 p.m.
HOMEWOOD, AL
WAFF

Birmingham Zoo lioness killed in introduction to new lion

Victim identified in Huntsville shooting, man in custody. The Madison County Coroner says that a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:26 a.m. On June 18, 2022, a second juvenile was arrested and charged with capital murder. Huntsville Police investigating dead body. Updated: 4 hours ago. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homewood#Accident#Red Cross#Nexstar Media Inc#Cbs
wbrc.com

One person in stable condition after Tuesday morning house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is in stable condition after a Tuesday morning house fire in Birmingham. The fire started at a home in the 1000 block of Parrish Lane. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy fire and smoke. Firefighters are checking for hot spots right now. Subscribe to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man who drove SUV into Tuscaloosa restaurant identified

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The man who drove his SUV into a Tuscaloosa restaurant Sunday evening has been identified. According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, 30-year-old Laferris Jamarco Williams drove his Jeep Grand Cherokee into the front of La Gran Fiesta in the 9700 block of Highway 69 South just after 5:45 p.m. The crash resulted in five customers inside the building sustaining injuries. All are expected to survive.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Woman charged with murder of Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a woman for the murder of a Birmingham man over the weekend. Talana Cherry, 44, was taken into custody Monday and charged with the murder of 34-year-old Rodrequiz Amison Jr. on Saturday. Amison was found dead inside a residence in the 200 block of 52nd […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WHNT News 19

Inmate found dead at Bessemer prison

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate being held at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer is dead after being found unresponsive in the prison infirmary. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, an unidentified 45-year-old man was transported to UAB Hospital on June 24 after receiving blunt force injuries during an assault by another inmate.
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

JCSO: Body found in Edgewater community

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating after a body was found in the Edgewater community on July 16. Deputies were called behind a home in the 5800 block of Java Avenue near Utica Place, where they found a body.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Body found in water in Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is reporting a body found in the 5800 Block of Java Avenue Saturday evening. Investigators claim the victim was discovered in a body of water behind a home. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is still trying to identify the individual and the exact cause of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, officers arrived to the 200 block of 52nd Street North around 5 p.m. where they found Rodriquez Amison, 34, of Birmingham, lying unresponsive inside of a residence, suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Unidentified body located in Edgewater

EDGEWATER, Ala. (WIAT) — An unidentified person was discovered in a body of water behind a residence in the Edgewater area Saturday. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, officers arrived to a home in the 5800 block of Java Avenue after 5 p.m. to investigate the report of a possible body in the water. Upon arriving, a body was located and recovered by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Nurse reported missing during trip to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for a nurse who went missing after leaving her home in Columbia, South Carolina to head to Alabama. Shauna Brown, 39, was last seen July 10, according to her mother, Mozella Brown. Brown said her daughter, a nurse at Prisma Baptist Health in Columbia, had left early that morning to head to Samford University in Birmingham to complete her clinicals to become a nurse practitioner. Brown said her daughter had been taking online classes from Samford.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

48K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy