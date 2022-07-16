Ricky Martin's Brother Jumps To Singer's Defense Following Shocking Incest Allegations

Source: mega

Eric Martin took to Facebook Live to tell fans and followers that he doesn't think his brother is "capable" of the misconduct he's been accused of the past few days.

Ricky Martin was served a restraining order after his 21-year-old nephew claimed the singer had physically and psychological abused him following an alleged intimate relationship between them that spanned over the course of seven months.

Eric admitted that his family had warned him against speaking out on the situation, but he said he wasn't afraid and felt he needed to let his voice be heard "so that the press does not continue to say so many things," per El Universo.

"I do not put my hand on the hot table for anyone," he continued in the Live. "What I am talking about is my experiences, my family experiences. I don't think my older brother is capable."

Later in the video, Eric confessed that his nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, is currently missing and suffers from mental health problems. He also mentioned he is unable to reach him on his phone and that he is blocked from his nephew's Facebook.

"Many prayers for my brother, many prayers for my nephew, many prayers for my family," he concluded.

The paperwork for the protective order against Ricky was filed on Friday, July 1. The "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer's representation has since denied all of the allegations hedged against him.

"Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been – and would never be – involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew," the artist's attorney, Marty Singer, told Radar in a statement.

"The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting," the statement continued. "We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts."