ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

First Alert: Showers and storms to continue on Sunday

By Elissia Wilson
WBTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for another round of afternoon showers and storms for the second half of the weekend. Sunday through the start of next week we’ll heat up into the 90s each afternoon before the storms. First Alert Sunday: Hot and humid, PM showers and...

www.wbtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

First Alert for Thursday, with dangerous heat in the week ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for Thursday, with higher chances for scattered strong storms, and heat indices over 100 degrees. Hot temperatures will be the big story this week, with highs in the mid to upper 90s for the end of the week, with heat indices over 100 degrees.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Hot, possibly stormy today with more First Alerts on the way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another summer special today with heat, humidity, and the chance for a few thunderstorms later in the day. Today: Partly cloudy, hot with isolated thunderstorms. First Alert: Thursday scattered storms. First Alert: Weekend heat. Temperatures will respond to the sun today with high temperatures back in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
WBTV

First Alert in place as showers and storms possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered thunderstorms are likely in the high country today, with lower rain chances for the piedmont area. First Alert today: Mountain storms likely, isolated storms in the piedmont. Warming trend through midweek. Daily storm chances next week. Today will be mostly sunny and hot for the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Toll lanes on I-77 South? They could be coming.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – More is expected to be learned Wednesday about a proposal to add toll lanes to Interstate 77 south of Charlotte, going all the way to the South Carolina state line. Members of the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization said they got an unsolicited proposal from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 hurt in serious crash on I-485 Inner Loop near Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were injured in a serious crash that closed all lanes on the Interstate 485 Inner Loop near Mint Hill Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened on I-485 Inner near Exit 47 for Lawyers Road, officials said. Medic said one […]
MINT HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Heavy Rain#Mobile Device#Thunderstorms
WBTV

Silver Alert canceled for Huntersville man

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Sliver Alert has been canceled for a man who was reported missing out of Huntersville. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, 87-year-old William Charles McPike was reported missing from the area of Hamptons Park Drive right off Statesville Road on Monday night.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alexander, Iredell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Iredell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 356 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Taylorsville, or near Love Valley, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Taylorsville, Stony Point, Love Valley, Vashti, Hiddenite and Union Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Internal records dispute CATS’ tweets with driver absence numbers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Last week, John Lewis, the CEO of Charlotte’s transit system, told city council members that 107 bus drivers had called out on a recent day. “We had 107 called out on that day,” Lewis said. “So, you take that 373 [drivers] and 107 people called in sick.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Search underway for missing child in east Charlotte

A CMPD command post was on the scene and a drone was being utilized in the area. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 11-year-old Katoria Terry walked away from her home around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Family releases photo of 11-year-old girl missing out of east Charlotte. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police say...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ROKU
Fox 46 Charlotte

Cities with the most expensive homes in Charlotte metro area

(STACKER) — Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of July 17, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.09%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.7% to $349,816.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD: 11-year-old girl found after going missing in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An 11-year-old girl who went missing early Tuesday morning in east Charlotte has been found, authorities say. Police and fire crews were on Bradstreet Commons Way, which is off of Interstate 485 and Harrisburg Road, in the Silverwood community, where they were searching for 11-year-old Katoria Perry, who walked away from her home around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte seeing dramatic drop in public bus ridership

Federal student loan payments are suspended without interest until at least August 31. Charlotte Culture Guide offering street photography workshop. The program is meant for everyone, including communities who feel their stories tend to be overlooked. Finding hope in the battle against addiction with Hope Haven. Updated: 14 hours ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Interest rates causing housing market to change in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Realtors in the Charlotte Market are starting to see the impacts of rising interest rates. That’s having a ripple effect on how people buy and sell homes in the Charlotte area. The average cost of a home in the Charlotte area reaches well over $400,000...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

The Charlotte Real Estate Market Is Shifting

MINT HILL, NC – While homes for sale in Mint Hill and Charlotte are still selling very fast and prices are still going up, there is a small shift in the Charlotte housing market. There might be some people talking about a market crash, but real estate experts don’t see any data supporting this, at least not in the Charlotte area.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy