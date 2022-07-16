Giants' Curt Casali: Plays catch Friday

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Georgia prep outfielder Druw Jones with the second pick in Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Sunday night. The Baltimore Orioles had previously selected prep shortstop Jackson Holliday, the son of former big-league outfielder Matt Holliday, with the No. 1 slot. Jones, the son of...
CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros — they’re all just looking for more of the same. The Atlanta Braves’ title defense is rolling along, and Julio Rodríguez and the Seattle Mariners are looking to crash the playoff party. As baseball returns from the All-Star break — all packed up and ready to go after the AL’s 3-2 victory at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night — the postseason picture is quite crowded, thanks to the addition of a third wild card in each league. The October equation can change in a hurry, too. Just ask Rodríguez and the Mariners, winners of 14 in a row. Or the contenders looking at the Aug. 2 trade deadline, with Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo, Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and, yes, Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto, all believed to be on the market to varying degrees. Welcome back, indeed.
The American League, on the strength of back-to-back home runs by Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton, continued its All-Star Game dominance on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. The AL won the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, 3-2, to make it nine consecutive wins over the National League in the Midsummer Classic.
The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
As the son of seven-time All-Star and World Series champion Matt Holliday, Jackson Holliday's path to Major League Baseball was clearer than most. Still, the younger Holliday proved from a young age he brought more to the game than his name. Jackson, whom the Baltimore Orioles selected No. 1 overall...
Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL for the second time in his career and everyone is wondering if this time it will stick. One person who is not sold that he will remain away from football is his girlfriend: actress, host and model Camille Kostek. Gronk said he will not...
Nnamdi Asomugha was heavily pursued when he entered free agency in 2011 and eventually landed with the Philadelphia Eagles. The former Raiders star signed a five-year $60 million contract with $25 million guaranteed, but his teammates were unimpressed with his performance from Day 1. In a recent guest appearance on...
Notre Dame would remain independent if it can earn at least $75 million annually in media rights revenue from current broadcast partner NBC, sources told CBS Sports. The Fighting Irish's deal with the network is set to expire in 2025. For NBC to feel comfortable raising Notre Dame's valuation to...
The Brewers optioned Alexander to Triple-A Nashville on Monday. After making starts in his first two appearances of the month for the Brewers, Alexander was deployed in a bulk-relief role in his final outing before the All-Star break in Sunday's loss to the Giants. He struggled mightily while working out of the bullpen, giving up seven earned runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings. The Brewers aren't certain to get Adrian Houser (elbow) back from the 15-day injured list by the time the team next requires a fifth starter July 26 versus the Twins, so prospect Ethan Small could be a candidate to get a call-up from Nashville to fill Alexander's spot in the rotation.
Tully was designated for assignment Monday. Tully pitched a scoreless inning in his most recent stint in the majors, but he'll now lose his spot on the active and 40-man rosters. If he clears waivers, he'll likely report back to Triple-A Columbus.
The Vikings waived Stanley (undisclosed) on Tuesday. Stanley's dismissal leaves Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond as the quarterbacks left on Minnesota's offseason roster. As a rookie seventh-round draft pick in 2020, Stanley spent his first professional season on Minnesota's practice squad. He resided on the Vikings' injured reserve list for the entirety of the 2021 campaign.
Gomber registered a no-decision during Sunday's 8-3 loss to Pittsburgh, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings. Gomber surrendered an unearned run in the first inning and two earned runs in the third after two walks came home on a two-out Jake Marisnick double. The 28-year-old has assembled a decent four-start stretch to open July -- featuring 4.15 ERA across 21.2 innings -- after compiling a 6.55 ERA through his first 14 turns. Gomber concludes the first half with a 5.97 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 67 strikeouts in 89 innings across 18 starts.
Rojas went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in a 3-1 victory over San Diego on Sunday. Batting leadoff, Rojas singled and stole second in the first inning while tacking on walks in the fifth and seventh to reach base three times for the third time this month. Through 16 July games, the 28-year-old is slashing .339/.431/.536 with an impressive eight doubles, nine walks and three thefts. Rojas concludes the first half with a .271/.344/.407 slash line, five home runs, 34 runs, 26 RBI and eight stolen bases in 61 games.
The Royals reinstated Dozier (personal) from the restricted list Monday. Dozier was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. He closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .265/.327/.445 slash line to go with nine home runs, two stolen bases, 36 runs and 31 RBI across 309 plate appearances. Now that he's been activated, the 30-year-old should step back into a near-everyday role when the Royals open their post-All-Star-break schedule Friday against the Rays.
The Angels claimed Gosselin off waivers from Atlanta on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. After being designated for assignment by Atlanta a week ago, Gosselin will move on to the organization with whom he spent the 2021 campaign. The 33-year-old ended up seeing considerable playing time for the Angels last season, logging 373 plate appearances while slashing .261/.314/.362 with seven home runs and four stolen bases. Gosselin will likely be ticketed for a utility role, with his ability to play both corner-outfield spots as well as three infield positions providing the Angels with some added versatility off the bench.
Ramirez allowed one hit over three shutout frames in Sunday's win over Atlanta. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision. After Dansby Swanson singled in the first inning, Ramirez retired the next eight batters he faced as the Nationals jumped out to an early lead. The 32-year-old righty lowered his season ERA to 4.26 through 44.1 frames. It was his third outing of the year that lasted at least three innings and his first since June 17.
Ahcan signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Bruins on Sunday, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports. Ahcan made six appearances for Boston last season, scoring one goal, but he spent most of the campaign with Providence, where he totaled six goals and 23 points across 45 games. He'll have an opportunity to secure a role at the NHL level to start the 2022-23 season, but it's unlikely he cracks fantasy relevancy.
In an offseason littered with player movement, Jimmy Garoppolo remains a Niner. By the end of last season, it felt like a certainty that the 30-year-old quarterback had played his final game for San Francisco with the team set to roll out 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance as the full-time starter. While Lance's ascension to QB1 looks to be on track, the shoe that sends Garoppolo to a new club has yet to drop.
The Brewers reinstated Jackson (finger) from the 10-day injured list Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Nashville. Milwaukee already has three catchers on its 26-man active roster (Omar Narvaez, Victor Caratini and Pedro Severino), so Jackson won't join the big club even though he's made a full recovery from the left middle finger sprain that landed him on the IL on June 10. Jackson recently wrapped a five-game rehab assignment between the Brewers' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate and Nashville, during which he went 3-for-9 with a double, five walks and a run scored.
Moustakas was activated from the COVID-19-related injured list Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Moustakas will be ready to go following the All-Star break after he was activated from the COVID list Monday. The 33-year-old has produced a .210 batting average with five homers, 20 RBI, 24 runs and two stolen bases over 205 at-bats in 63 games this season.
