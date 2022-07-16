ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Blue Jays beat depleted Royals squad, 8-1

By The Associated Press, Daniel Fair
 3 days ago

TORONTO, Ont. (AP) — Short 10 players due to COVID restrictions in Canada, the Royals were hoping for the same magic they got in their first matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays when they took game one, 3-1.

There was no magic to be had in game two. Teoscar Hernández and Matt Chapman hit three-run home runs, Alek Manoah snapped a three-start winless streak with seven strong innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the depleted Kansas City Royals 8-1.

Kansas City, in last place in the AL Central, was without 10 unvaccinated players, including Andrew Benintendi, and bolstered its roster with Triple-A and Double-A prospects. Manoah gave up one run and four hits.

Game three of the four-game series is going on right now on MLB.TV.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

