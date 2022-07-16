ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sahuarita, AZ

SPD Officer passes after battle with colon cancer

By Corey Salmon
 3 days ago
The Sahuarita Police Department (SPD) is sad to report one of their officers that served for 12 years has passed away due to colon cancer.

Officer Sean Santos served from 2007 to 2019 and SPD says he started his fight with cancer in 2018.

Sean also worked for the Pima County sheriff's department before moving to Sahuarita.

He had an impressive background with SPD serving as Patrol, Counter Narcotics Alliance, Motorcycle Officer, SWAT, Firearm Instructor, and others.

