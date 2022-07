A man wanted in connection with the death of a Harvard woman was shot and killed Tuesday evening during a confrontation with police. Vermont State Police did not identify the man by name, but confirmed Tuesday that a male wanted for questioning in the death of 23-year-old Mary Anderson, who was reported missing in Harvard this past weekend, was fatally shot by state troopers during an attempt to speak with him around 7:45 p.m. in West Brattleboro, Vermont. He was pronounced dead.

HARVARD, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO