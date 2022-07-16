ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, UT

Recent rain following fires brings new flooding fears to residents in Stockton

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 3 days ago

STOCKTON, Tooele County — As Mother Nature continues to help firefighters on the Jacob City Fire in Tooele County, it also presents a new concern for residents — flooding. "We realize there is fire, we realize there is floods; we're really not in charge, Mother Nature is and we're just doing...

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Elder, Tooele by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 16:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Box Elder; Tooele The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Box Elder County in northern Utah Eastern Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 530 PM MDT * At 457 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Utah Test and Training Range North to near Delle to 17 miles south of Dugway English Village, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Grantsville, Dugway English Village, Vernon, Delle, Utah Test and Training Range North, Skull Valley, Tooele Army Depot, Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway and Rush Valley. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 54 and 89. Wind gusts to 71 mph have been reported with this line along I-80. This is a dangerous situation! THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT

